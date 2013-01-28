5S Sustain Poster Is Now Being Offered Through 5stoday.com

5S Sustain Poster is a great reminder to employees of what 5S is and will help sustain the lifespan of 5S efforts.

A business that is successful and on the competitive edge more than likely has created a 5S program which is known to be the most common method for creating a lean facility. Applying 5S into the business system is typically simple and progress is visual that involves everyone within the company. However, the average lifespan of a 5S program is usually not more than one year as noted by Industry Week Magazine. In an effort to help sustain the 5S efforts, 5stoday.com is now offering a 5S Sustain Poster that can be displayed in all areas of a business or facility as a constant reminder of the 5S's.

The 22” x 28” poster can be hung in the office and the manufacturing facility to keep people sustaining the 5S Program and at the same time will save the company valuable time and money. The poster is available with UV coating as an option if the poster is required to hang outdoors or in an area where a lot of sunlight comes through windows. The poster is designed indicating the four steps of 5S which are Sort, Set In Order, Shine, and Standardize. A business owner commented, “We found the poster to be a great reminder of 5S and it has really helped us reap the gains from investing in a 5S program.”

When the poster is hung and in front of employee's presence, it communicates the clear understanding of the purpose for 5S and the decisions that need to be made to sustain the program. 5S is relatively simple but that doesn't always mean it's easy. If 5S is worth doing, it's worth doing the hard work of sustaining the efforts and the poster is a great solution to do just that.

For more information about 5S Sustain Poster, please visit http://www.5stoday.com/

