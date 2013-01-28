Open Course Offers Introduction to Data Science

The School of Information Studies (iSchool) at Syracuse University is offering a free open online course that provides an introduction to the field of data science.

A new open online course planned for next month by the School of Information Studies (iSchool) at Syracuse University will offer an introduction to the field of data science. This first open course offered by the University is currently accepting signups for enrollment consideration.

The free course, which will last four weeks and be delivered completely online, will provide a taste of what comprises this emerging science, and an understanding of what it means to work as a data scientist. Using Professor and Senior Associate Dean Jeffrey Stanton's e-book, "An Introduction to Data Science" as a guide, class participants will ramp up on the most popular open source data science tool, the R statistical analysis and visualization system.

As the world's data grow exponentially, organizations across all sectors, including government and not-for-profit, need to understand, manage and use big, complex data sets—known as Big Data, a term spreading through forward-thinking business dialogue and building exponential job market demand.

The iSchool's distinct perspective approaches data science with a view of the full data life cycle, going beyond what most discuss as data analytics.

"At the iSchool, we've been a leader in online education for two decades,” said Stanton. “Beyond the instructional technology, which is evolving very quickly, we also have a deep reservoir of extraordinary faculty talent - some of our faculty had taught dozens of online courses before the acronym MOOC was even coined."

Stanton will teach the course along with Adjunct Instructor Gary Krudys.

Enrollment in this open online course will be limited to the first 500 students, to ensure a high quality experience for all. No Syracuse University credit will be offered for the course, however, a letter of completion, signed by iSchool Dean Elizabeth Liddy, will be provided to each student who completes the course satisfactorily. To learn more and to register to participate, visit the open course website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebdata-science/online-course/prweb10364153.htm