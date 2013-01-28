Dr. Gerard Toubel and Dr. Sylvie Boisnic to Lecture on Pollogen's Hybrid Energy Technology

Dr. Toubel, renowned Dermatologist and President of "Groupe Laser" at the French Society of Dermatology will present clinical results and speak about his experience with Hybrid Energy. Dr. Sylvie Boisnic, leading Dermatologist, anatomopathologist and Research Director of the GREDECO Research Association in Paris will present Ex-Vivo Study Results of Hybrid Energy Technology Using a Human Skin Model.

Dr. Gerard Toubel and Dr. Sylvie Boisnic will speak about their experience with Pollogen's latest offering, Hybrid Energy Technology at an upcoming workshop on January 31st at the Le Meredian Etoile hotel in Paris, France.

Dr. Toubel, renowned Dermatologist and president of "Groupe Laser" at the French Society of Dermatology has been working with Hybrid Energy Technology for Dermal Volumizing and natural filler effect. He will present clinical results and his experiences with this technology.

Dr. Boisinic, leading Dermatologist, anatomopathologist and Research Director of the GREDECO Research Association, will present Ex-Vivo Study Results of Hybrid Energy Technology Using a Human Skin Model.

Hybrid Energy Technology, a new emerging advancement in fractional radio frequency technology was specifically developed for wrinkle reduction, acne scars improvement treatment and skin volumizing without surgery, virtually no pain or downtime and minimal visible response on the skin's surface.

The key advantage of Hybrid Energy Technology is the combination of Hot and Electrical Invisible Micro Ablation (IMA) which is administered via a disposable tip comprised of an array of micro pins.

Hot IMA facilitates smooth and painless penetration of the micro pins to target the mid dermis. Electrical IMA then selectively affects the target area using safe non-thermal energy. This creates micro-wounds in the dermis and triggers the body's natural healing response mechanism in a safe process, with none to minimal pain and no down time.

As a result, while epidermal visible response is minimized, a significant effect is generated in the Dermis that delivers Auto-production of Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen Regeneration and Elastin Growth.

Hybrid Energy Technology is available through Surgen - a cutting-edge platform which also integrates TriFractional Technology - an advanced anti-aging radio frequency procedure that enables effective fractional skin resurfacing and is suitable for enhancing the Hybrid Energy treatment effect for skin complexion improvement in case of epidermal imperfections. The Surgen platform has a user friendly touch screen with pre-programmed but adjustable parameters for each treatment type.

Dr. Gerard Toubel stated, ”I have been using Hybrid Energy for the last two months and the results are quite promising. My patients did not feel any pain and are more than satisfied. Treatments are easy to learn, the device is ergonomically designed and convenient.”

According to Dr. Sylvie Boisnic, “This ex vivo model of human skin maintained in survival condition allowed us to demonstrate the ability of the new Hybrid Energy fractional technology to rejuvenate the skin via controlled micro wounds that induce epidermal renewal and dermal regeneration through a demonstrated healing process. This study histologies and biochemical tests results demonstrated the efficacy of controlled healing as a significant increase of the epidermal mitotic index, collagen density, elastic fibers and GAGs”.

Pollogen's CEO, Mr. Amichai Bar-Nir: “Hybrid Energy Technology demonstrates Pollogen's continuing dedication to creating innovative and effective technological solutions for professional medical aesthetics. Hybrid Energy Technology, with its Hot and Electrical Invisible Micro Ablation, delivers superior anti-aging, skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, and skin resurfacing. We are confident that it will quickly become an industry gold standard.”

Pollogen's products are distributed in France by Kairos Medical – specializing in distribution, training and implementation of the most advanced technologies in medical aesthetics.

About Pollogen:

Pollogen Ltd. is a global leader in the medical aesthetic market, providing professionals in over 60 countries with a wide variety of advanced aesthetic solutions to best serve their customers. Pollogen is the developer and manufacturer of four revolutionary technologies under the industry premier brand names Hybrid Energy Technology™, TriPollar Technology®, TriLipo Technology® and TriFractional Technology™ and offers a full line of clinically-proven, safe and effective, non-invasive anti-aging facial and body contouring treatment platforms for a range of aesthetic applications including circumference reduction, cellulite reduction and skin tightening.

