Bay Management Group Launches Blog to Assist Baltimore Property Owners and Tenants

As many homeowners in the Baltimore area turn to rental properties for supplemental income, Bay Management Group starts a blog to help anyone looking for property management advice.

To keep customers informed about the latest changes in the Baltimore housing market, as well as to provide guidance and advice to property owners and tenants, Bay Management Group has launched a blog.

Baltimore property management company Bay Management Group services a wide range of properties, including single-family homes and apartment buildings. “We have vast experience when it comes to managing properties, and we would like to share it with anyone interested in learning how to make money with an income property,” said Patrick Freeze, the owner of Bay Management Group.

He elaborated that the blog is aiming to reach landlords, property managers and homeowners looking into buying their first income property or improving their current management style. The blog will provide tips and best practices in marketing one's property, keeping track of finances, placing a home on the market, attracting the right tenants and other valuable property management advice.

“We are planning to feature Baltimore-specific property management news as well, such as local property management scams to stay away from, the best places to live and other information useful to both landlords and tenants,” added Freeze.

According to the U.S. Census data, there are over 2 million housing units in the state of Maryland, the majority of them built prior to 1980 and mortgaged with payments ranging from less than $300 to $2,000 and more a month.

“Money earned from renting out a house is considered passive income that can be used to help pay mortgages, save up for retirement or start an education fund,” shared Freeze.

HGTV's Income Property home improvement show has popularized the idea and advantages of renovating older homes and turning basement levels into livable spaces to increase the value of the property and price the rental in the high margins.

Freeze added that getting started with one's own income property, as well as keeping it attractive to prospective tenants as years pass, is one of the many challenges that Bay Management Group's Baltimore property management blog is going to address.

About Bay Management Group:

Founded in 2008, Bay Management Group is a property management company serving Baltimore metropolitan area. The company specializes in residential and multi-family properties managing a wide range of units from single-family houses and rental homes to apartment buildings. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.baymgmtgroup.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10350957.htm