InfiniteSkills' "Learning Apple OS X Mountain Lion Server Training Video": Learn Installation, Configuration and Administration, Taught by Certified Apple Trainer

Software training firm InfiniteSkills Inc. this week released its "Learning OS X Mountain Lion Server Tutorial," a 9 hour course geared to teaching basic server administration of the latest version of Apple's server operating system.

OS X Mountain Lion is the eighth edition of Apple's groundbreaking operating system. In this version, along with the previous version OS X Lion, the server edition is included in the regular OS X and is accessible through a package available from the apple app store which includes Server and a set of administration tools. These packages allow users to use OS X as a server platform, including tools such as Server Admin, Server Preferences, Assistant, Monitor, and more.

Learning OS X Mountain Lion Server Tutorial teaches how to use these tools to perform essential elements of OS X Server installation, administration, and maintenance.

Course author Chris Tarnowieckyi is an Apple Certified Trainer, Technical Coordinator, and Support Professional. In addition to his training work, he is the primary trainer and CEO at Tarny Inc., an Apple Authorized Training Center in Cincinnati. Tarnowieckyi specializes in training classes for Apple IT Certification, Mac OS X Server and Mac OS X consultation.

After covering the basics of installation, migration, and using the Server App interface, Tarnowieckyi moves into more advanced administration topics, explaining how to use the UNIX and Sever Admin command lines, and how to explore what's running on your server.

Tarnowieckyi then explains how to server security features by managing and generating secure service certificates, working with network services using a DNS Server, allowing users to convert domain and host names into numeric IP addresses. Client management is also explored through the Workgroup Manager which allows administrators to manage users, groups, and computers, and manage the preferences for each type of account.

Other advanced topics include using Software Update, Apple's backup system called Time Machine, file sharing, and the standard OS X services, Calendar, Contacts, Messages, and several other standard features of the OS X Mountain Lion server package.

Free demo videos and a full list of course contents can be found on the Learning OS X Mountain Lion Server Tutorial training page of the InfiniteSkills website:

http://www.infiniteskills.com/training/learning-os-x-mountain-lion-server.html

InfiniteSkills offers its Learning OS X Mountain Lion Server Tutorial Training Video either as a DVD or a direct download from the company website at a retail price of $99.95. Though compatibility of the software covered may vary, all InfiniteSkills titles and formats are both Mac and Windows compatible. Shipping is available around the globe. Additionally, InfiniteSkills tutorials are supported by project files which correspond to examples in the videos, allowing users to work alongside experienced instructors right on their computer or iPad.

About InfiniteSkills Inc.

A leader in the field of software training, InfiniteSkills strives to offer the highest quality training available at an affordable cost. InfiniteSkills tutorials are task-oriented instructional videos, teaching complex skills by providing hands-on examples and guiding users as they carry out critical objectives. InfiniteSkills offers a comprehensive range of software titles available as DVDs, digital downloads, and in iPad editions, keeping with company aim of delivering professional training to customers anywhere they want to learn.

