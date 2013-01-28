Indie Game Developer Tiny Utopia Announces Partnership with Austin Marketing Agency Space Chimp Media

Innovative developer of premium apps to generate leads for new Epic Mech Wars game with search marketing campaign

Space Chimp Media (SCM), a leading creative marketing agency based in Austin, Texas, announced today that indie app developer Tiny Utopia has chosen SCM as its marketing agency of record to launch a high-impact integrated digital marketing campaign.

Tiny Utopia selected SCM to develop and implement a multi-faceted search-driven marketing campaign that will establish the app developer as a creator of premium iOS and Android applications for fun-seeking gamers. The Tiny Utopia executive team will work with SCM to grow online sales and offline initiatives through SCM's unique SEO services and online ad management.

“Space Chimp Media is excited to work with Tiny Utopia and help them share their fun and creative apps with the public,” said Space Chimp Media Lead Strategist and Co-Founder Charles Haggas. “We're proud to offer our expertise and services to Tiny Utopia in order to get their creative apps the recognition and attention we know they deserve.”

Tiny Utopia has shipped four apps to date with one on the way. Epic Mech Wars, currently in post-development, is a fast paced, head-to-head battle arena game that allows players to customize their robots, defeat other players, and control the planet. Players will discover the lore of the mech ancients and develop technologies while uncovering unique quests and mission items. Neal Nellans, the creator of Tiny Utopia, has over 14 years of professional game making experience. His background includes working alongside Steven Spielberg at Dreamworks SKG and contributing his expertise on titles like the original WWII video game, Medal of Honor.

About Tiny Utopia:

Established in 2008 by a team of AAA game developers, with resumes that include work with Electronic Arts, Dreamworks, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Digital Domain, and Rhythm and Hues Studio, Tiny Utopia strives to bring quality original artwork and design to their clients while bringing fresh exciting experiences to players. Tiny Utopia develops and produces in-house original titles, such as Epic Mech Wars and Soda Star, as well as work with third party publishers and marketing teams to extend their existing brands into new interactive IPs.

About Space Chimp Media:

Based in Austin, Texas, Space Chimp Media is a creative marketing agency and web services company that specializes in integrated and results-driven campaigns. SCM and its brands specialize in eCommerce, mobile application marketing, local business marketing, social media, and business development solutions.

