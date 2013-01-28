A-Rod Undergoes Successful Minimally Invasive Hip Arthroscopy

Joseph Isaacson, MD and Melvin Nutig, MD of the Hip Surgery Center of Excellence in Beverly Hills comment on Alex Rodriguez's recent arthroscopic hip surgery.

Alex Rodriguez, 37-year-old third baseman for the New York Yankees, recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum and impingement in his left hip. He now faces an estimated six months of recovery and physical rehabilitation before he can return to the field.

Rodriguez had successful surgery on his right hip back in 2009, but has since experienced increasing pain and instability in his left hip. In order to minimize the time that Rodriguez relies on his right hip during recovery, his surgeon opted to perform hip arthroscopy, a minimally invasive procedure.

“Hip arthroscopy is particularly beneficial for athletes who wish to make a rapid recovery,” explained Dr. Isaacson, orthopedic surgeon at the Hip Surgery Center of Excellence in Beverly Hills. “Arthroscopic procedures reduce the damage to nearby structures within the joint by requiring much smaller incisions, and can lead to higher success rates than traditional open hip surgery.”

Hip arthroscopy utilizes a high-tech device, called an arthroscope, to provide live video feed from within the hip joint. The procedure typically involves two or three very small incisions that allow for insertion of the arthroscope and various other instruments needed throughout the surgery. Arthroscopy allows a surgeon to navigate the inside of the joint and repair damaged tissue with unparalleled precision.

The orthopedic surgeons at the Hip Surgery Center of Excellence are highly skilled in hip arthroscopy, and routinely use this minimally invasive procedure to treat labral tears, impingement, and hip arthritis similar to the injuries suffered by Rodriguez.

“The hip joint is different from other joints in the body because there is very little space between the bones,” said Dr. Nutig, a renowned member of the team of orthopedic surgeons at the Hip Surgery Center of Excellence. “Left untreated, degeneration of soft tissue and cartilage supporting the hip joint can increase a patient's risk of needing a total hip replacement.”

Arthroscopic hip surgery is performed on an outpatient basis, and typically requires rigorous physical therapy to restore strength and stability to the hip. The length of recovery depends on the extent of hip damage and the desired level of hip performance after surgery.

