Fox News Analyst Judge Andrew P. Napolitano Gives Lecture in New Orleans

Sponsored by Loyola's Economics Club, “An Evening with Judge Andrew P. Napolitano” will cover the concerning decline of freedom in contemporary American society. Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court Judge, lectures nationally on the Constitution, the rule of law, civil liberties in wartime and human freedom.

Political and senior judicial analyst for Fox News Channel Judge Andrew P. Napolitano presents a free lecture at Loyola University New Orleans Thursday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. in Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall. It is open to the public.

Known for his candid remarks, signature wit and personal anecdotes, Napolitano is an outspoken analyst of the legal system, fervent critic of government intervention into personal lives and commercial transactions, and passionate defender of the Constitution.

Napolitano is the youngest life-tenured Superior Court judge in the history of the State of New Jersey. While on the bench from 1987 to 1995, he presided over more than 150 jury trials and has handled thousands of sentencings, motions, hearings and divorces. He taught at Delaware Law School for two years and Seton Hall Law School for 11 years and was often singled out by students as an outstanding professor. Napolitano returned to private law practice in 1995 and began television broadcasting the same year.

Napolitano most recently published his seventh book,“Theodore and Woodrow, How Two American Presidents Destroyed Your Constitutional Freedoms.” The book is Napolitano's shocking historical account of how a Republican and a Democratic president oversaw the greatest shift in power in American history, from a land built on the belief that authority should be left to the individuals and the states to a bloated, far-reaching federal bureaucracy, continuing to grow and consume power each day.

Napolitano has written six previous books on the U.S. Constitution: “Constitutional Chaos: What Happens When the Government Breaks Its Own Laws;” “The Constitution in Exile: How the Federal Government Has Seized Power by Rewriting the Supreme Law of the Land;” “A Nation of Sheep;” “Dred Scott's Revenge: A Legal History of Race and Freedom In America,” “Lies the Government Told You: Myth, Power and Deception in American History” and “It Is Dangerous to Be Right When the Government Is Wrong: The Case for Personal Freedom.” His weekly newspaper column is read by millions.

