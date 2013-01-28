Cellular Sales Opens New Store in Lexington Park

Premium Verizon wireless retailer opens new location, increases customer confidence.

Cellular Sales, the nation's largest Verizon premium wireless retailer, recently announced the grand opening of a new store at 21743 Great Mills Rd in Lexington Park.

“In the fast-paced world of technology it can be easy to get confused and left behind,” said Kory White, regional director for Cellular Sales. “It is our number one priority to make sure our customers get the proper education and help that they need when buying a wireless device.”

Cellular Sales was founded in Knoxville, Tenn. 19 years ago and has, for the past five years, been named by Inc. Magazine one of the nation's fastest growing privately owned retailers, operating more than 560 stores with more than 4,000 employees. The company currently operates 20 retail locations in Maryland.

According to Nielsen reports, more than half of all Americans now own smartphones. As mobile devices become more complex, educating each individual about different devices and capabilities becomes more important. This is the reason Cellular Sales has dedicated itself to providing one-on-one service for customers.

“We want our sales representatives to have a servant's hearts and a drive to help others,” Kurtis McCall, regional director for Cellular Sales, said. “This is how we build the relationship with our local customers.”

The Lexington Park store is actively searching for seven new sales representatives to be filled by local job seekers. The best way to find current employment opportunities is to visit joincellularsales.com where applicants can submit a resume for consideration.

About Cellular Sales

Cellular Sales, based in Knoxville, Tenn., is the nation's largest Verizon premium wireless retailer. For more information about the new Cellular Sales store located on 21743 Great Mills Rd, call Kory White at 443-761-2013. Job seekers may visit http://talent.joincellularsales.com/. For more information on the company, visit http://www.cellularsales.com.

