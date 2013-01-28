Bougainvillea Luxury Model Home Completed at Runaway Bay in Fiddler's Creek Golf Community in Naples, Florida

Lennar Homes has completed construction on the Bougainvillea luxury model at Runaway Bay in Fiddler's Creek. The fully furnished single-family residence is currently open for viewing.

Situated along the namesake Creek and The Creek Golf Course at Fiddler's Creek, Runaway Bay is a single-family home village of 98 home sites. Each residence within Runaway Bay will boast classical Mediterranean exterior features along with an extensive list of standard features.

The Bougainvillea is professionally decorated by Soco Interiors. The one-story model offers 2,800 air-conditioned square feet with three bedrooms, three baths and a study. The home also features an expansive great room with beautiful ceiling detail, separate dining room, and screen covered lanai with optional pool and spa and optional winter kitchen. The classic tone on tone finishes, fabrics and accessories add a casual yet elegant interior features to the home. The base price of the Bougainvillea is currently $609,990.

Three other unique floor plans are currently available within the village of Runaway Bay, each offering spacious three and four bedroom floor plans, three car garages and gourmet kitchens.

The Camellia is a one-story residence offering 3,043 air-conditioned square feet. This home features four bedrooms and three baths, plus a study. There also is a spacious family room with adjoining kitchen and breakfast nook and separate living room along with a screen covered lanai with the optional pool and spa package. The Camellia is currently priced from $639,990.

The Lantana is a two-story residence encompassing 3,542 air-conditioned square feet. It offers four bedrooms, three full baths, two half baths, study and lanai, plus a bonus room with a base price of $679,990.

The Laurel, Lennar's second model in Runaway Bay is being professionally decorated by Soco Interiors and is the largest residence offered in Runaway Bay encompassing 3,659 air-conditioned square feet over two stories. The home features three bedrooms, four baths and a study located around a centrally located family room, living room and gourmet kitchen. There also is a screen covered lanai, plus a bonus room. The base price of the Laurel is currently $709,990.

Each residence in Runaway Bay will be constructed of steel reinforced concrete block and will feature concrete tile roofs and brick paver driveways along with a spacious three-car garage.

Standard interior design features include Howe style wood casing, Victorian style baseboard, crown molding in living areas, wood closet shelving, diagonal ceramic tile flooring, granite bathroom vanity tops, designer bath faucets and light fixtures, and a home security system.

Available options include a winter kitchen with fireplace, Monogram GE luxury appliances, an upgraded tile, granite and cabinet package, and Ponderosa Pine ceilings in the lanai and entry.

Homes situated along The Creek also have a dock option at the time of purchase. The Creek allows for electric boats, kayaks and canoes for homeowners to enjoy at their leisure. Other residences within Runaway Bay will offer expansive views of the golf course.

Located just off Collier Boulevard between Naples and Marco Island, Fiddler's Creek is an award-winning community that has been selected by the readers of the Naples Daily News and Bonita Daily News as “Best Community” in the 2012 Southwest Florida Readers' Choice Awards. It also received the 2012 CBIA Sand Dollar Award in three categories “Community of the Year,” “Best Special Event for Residents – New Year's Eve Party” and “Best Community Newsletter.”

Fiddler's Creek comprises of nearly 4,000 acres and is zoned for 6,000 residences. With a very low density level of 1.6 homes per gross acre, the community will have about 100 distinct neighborhoods upon completion. Less than a third of the land will be developed, while the remainder is dedicated to nature reserves, lakes, parks, golf courses and recreational areas.

Amenities include the 54,000-square-foot Club & Spa, Fitness Center, Multi-Pool Swimming Complex, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot and Restaurants. Residents also have an opportunity to join The Golf Club, ranked in Golfweek's 100 Best Residential Golf Courses in the country for the eighth consecutive year and The Tarpon Club. The Tarpon Club offers a desirable beach and boating lifestyle. A limited number of non-resident annual and seasonal memberships tailored to fit your needs with term date flexibility are currently available at both The Golf Club and The Tarpon Club.

Pre-construction residences at Fiddler's Creek currently start in the $300s and are being offered by D.R. Horton, Lennar Homes and Stock Construction. A selection of move-in-ready homes are also available for those families anxious to experience the resort lifestyle at Fiddler's Creek or looking for a golf course community in Naples.

For membership details and more information on this gated golf course community in Naples, offering move-in-ready and new homes call 239-732-9300, stop by the Fiddler's Creek Information Center at 8152 Fiddler's Creek Parkway or visit the community online at http://www.fiddlerscreek.com.

