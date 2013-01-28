Aartech Canada to Distribute Azco Technologies Inc Products in Canada

Canadian home automation and security distributor Aartech Canada Inc has signed on to distribute Azco Technologies CCTV and security products in Canada.

Aartech Canada has signed on to distribute Azco Technologies products in Canada. The home automation and security distributor says the Azco line will offer their customers a broader range of quality CCTV, HDMI, A/V and security accessories and tools with local North American support.

Azco products include a full range of CCTV baluns, POE range extenders, long range IR illuminators, HDMI extenders, HDMI switches and splitters, cameras, security sensors, data communication and cabling tools.

The new Azco LightFence is a secure perimeter protection system based on fibre, designed to protect chain link or mesh fences with no false alarms. The system protects up to 820 feet of fence with a single controller, and is compatible with any alarm system.

Azco products are available at Aartech Canada immediately. For more information contact Robert Mowles.

About Aartech Canada Inc.

Aartech Canada Inc. is a fully Canadian owned and operated distributor of home automation and security products based on Oshawa, Ontario. Aartech Canada's business continues to be built on a strong commitment to customer service and a desire to offer unique, high quality and exciting products to Canadian customers with local Canadian support.

About Azco Technologies Inc

Azco Technologies was founded in 1998, as a manufacturer of electrical & DataCom products. Today Azco Technologies Inc. strives to provide Security, CCTV, A/V, DataCom and Accessory products that are “Always more for your money than the other guys”.

