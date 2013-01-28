MerleDress Introduced its Wedding Guest Dresses Collection

MerleDress, the leading wedding dress manufacturer and retailer, has recently introduced its new collection of wedding guest dresses. There are 21 items in this collection, and they are designed in various types of vintage or sexy styles.

“Receiving that coveted invitation in the mail for a friend or family member's wedding is just the beginning of an exciting wardrobe hunt. Every woman wants to look her best — especially when a team of professional photographers will also be in attendance,” said Donnie Terry, CEO of the company, “So, shopping for a variety of ideal wedding guest dresses can be just as fun and fabulous as searching for the big white frock.”

Donnie Terry added, “We are providing a wide range of wedding guest dresses and mother of the bride dresses in the latest trends in town. For families on a budget, it's important to stock up on great basics that everyone will be able to wear for years to come. Our new collection will give the market a stunning impression affordable price.”

In addition, MerleDress is offering heavy discounts on its wide line of wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, cocktail dresses, and so on. What's more, custom service is also available at MerleDress.

Donnie Terry emphasized, “Whether you are planning to attend a formal evening wedding or a summer wedding on the beach, MerleDress is the site for one-stop online shopping for wedding guest dresses.”

MerleDress.com is a reliable online store for wedding dresses, prom dresses, evening gowns, and wedding dress accessories from China, and "MERLE" is its trademark protected by DMC. For more information about this company, customers can find Merle on Facebook, or visit their website at http://www.merledress.com/

