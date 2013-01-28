Venio Systems Releases Mobile App as Part of Integrated e-Discovery Solution

VenioTouch Provides Real-Time Access to Key Information Via iPhone or Android Devices

Venio Systems, the leading provider of integrated e-Discovery solutions for corporations, law firms and service providers, announced the launch of its mobile application, VenioTouch. An extension of Venio's Integrated Platform, VenioTouch delivers vital case information to users' smart phones, without requiring access to a laptop or virtual private network (VPN). Stakeholders can instantly access a variety of reports, dashboards, and status screens in order to stay informed throughout all stages of an e-discovery project.

The key information tracked by VenioTouch includes:



High-level overview of the data set

Document review progress

Quality statistics by review team or individual reviewer

Productivity statistics by review team or individual reviewer

Status reporting on project progress

Issues with the system or the data

Real-time updates

VenioTouch can be securely accessed from most modern smart phones and has so far been tested on Apple's iPhone and Android smart phones. “VenioTouch promotes self service, allowing legal professionals to access key information at any time without having to rely on others to access the system and generate reports,” said Venio Systems CTO Arestole Thapa. “It increases efficiency, better utilizes resources, reduces cost, and allows better decisions to be made faster.”

Venio is demonstrating VenioTouch alongside its Venio Integrated Platform at LegalTech New York, January 29-31. Venio Integrated Platform provides the full EDRM in a single platform to ensure the highest levels of accuracy, optimize workflow, and improve efficiency—all with integrity and security. “We look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can reduce legal costs while providing reliable predictable results,” added George Thornton, Venio's Vice President of Business Development.

About Venio Systems

Venio Systems, based in Fairfax, Virginia, is a team of innovators and developers with 20 years of experience in providing e-Discovery solutions. Venio Systems was created to address the industry's lack of Truly Integrated e-discovery systems. Venio System is Fully Integrated system fully functional with web-based application to provide law firms, corporations and government entities the ability to gain a comprehensive picture of their data set at the front end, thereby saving precious time and money on the back end. Venio Systems remains on the forefront of innovation to provide solutions anyone can use. For more information, visit http://www.veniosystems.com/.

