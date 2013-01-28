360 Studios Announces MyFace for Facebook – A New Facebook Client for iPhones and Macs

360 Studios is pleased to announce MyFace for Facebook for Apple iOS and Mac OS X, a new social networking app that provides a great, reliable alternative to the standard Facebook mobile application. MyFace for Facebook is a powerful client that provides all the functionality of Facebook in an intuitive, easy to use interface.

Unique MyFace Features:



Simplified navigation and refined user interface

Stunning MyFace high definition photo previews and beautiful photo galleries

Integrated Instagram style photo filters

Full support for push notifications

Enhanced status update options to update profile and multiple fan pages simultaneously

The elegantly styled app provides a new reliable option to enjoy Facebook on iPhones and Macs. Simplified navigation allows users simply tap status updates to reveal like, comment, and share options, swipe left to read and add comments, and swipe right view post and profile details.

MyFace for Facebook makes creating media-rich status updates easy. Users can include their location or nearby points of interest to updates. In addition, the app makes it easy to instantly apply photo filters and post to profile and fan pages with a single tap. Designed for individuals that want a feature rich alternative to the standard Facebook client, MyFace for Facebook is sure to be an instant success.

"MyFace for Facebook is full-featured application available for iPhone, iPod Touch, and Macs that provides a reliable alternative to Facebook's iOS application," commented Ben Steffens of 360 Studios. "Now, you can perform all the functions of Facebook across multiple accounts simultaneously - browse status, updates, post status updates, read messages, post photos and video, and much more."

Device Requirements:



iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Requires iOS 4.3 or later

Optimized for iPhone 5 and iOS 6

16.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

MyFace for Facebook is now available for free download through the Apple App Store in the Social Networking category. The ad free version, MyFace+ for Facebook, is also available for the special introductory price of $0.99 (USD). MyFace for Facebook is also for Mac OS X users for the special introductory prices of $2.99 (USD) from the Mac App Store. Promo codes are available on request.

Company Information:

360 Studios is a United Kingdom based startup founded by Ben Steffens, which creates innovative social networking applications. MyFace for Facebook is the company's first major application designed to simplify the mobile Facebook experience and leverage Apple's innovative touch capabilities. Copyright (C) 2011-2013 360 Studios. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Facebook and other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

