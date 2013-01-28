GoBankingRates.com Releases 7-Step House Hunting Checklist No Buyer Should be Without

Choosing a home is one of the most important decisions a consumer will make in their lifetime, which is why leading personal finance site http://www.GoBankingRates.com compiled a house hunting checklist of the seven most important steps a homebuyer should follow when finding a home.

With current mortgage rates and home values back on the rise, consumers who are considering a home purchase are feeling the pressure to buy before costs inflate even further. Go Banking Rates is urging those entering the home buying process to take their time and follow the site's newly released, seven-step house hunting checklist, which helps potential home buyers avoid wasted time and a potentially regretful purchase.

Go Banking Rates managing editor, Casey Bond, explains that while finding a home can feel like an intimidating and stressful endeavor, especially to first-time home buyers, gaining some insight into the key steps to take while house hunting will eliminate much of that frustration.

"I want individuals who are going out and searching for their perfect home to already know the tips and tricks others have used to do the same, without having to learn them the long, hard way," she explains, adding, "Our house hunting checklist is meant to provide these future homeowners with simple, yet invaluable steps for nailing down the right property."

Among these tips provided by Go Banking Rates are establishing the primary goal before beginning a home search, creating a wish list of desired amenities, and getting preapproved for a mortgage to establish a budget straight off.

