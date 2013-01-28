Lead Performer Customers Now Benefit From The Experience Of One Of The Real Estate Industry's Top Professionals

DeeAnn Mooney brings decades of experience to Dynamic Page Solutions, offering Lead Performer clients the full benefit of her unrivaled expertise.

Clients of Dynamic Page Solutions' Lead Performer product, a real-estate lead generation service which combines patent-pending real estate IDX technology and cutting-edge SEO/SEM services, now have access to one of the industry's top-performing professionals with more than three decades experience.

DeeAnn Mooney joined the Dynamic Page Solutions team after leaving a highly successful 12-year career with one of the nationwide top-performing Keller Williams teams in the country. Through her managing and mentoring of agents and transaction coordinators, the group's revenue increased exponentially for many years and was the top-performing Keller Williams group for 7 years.

Mooney now serves as Dynamic Page Solutions' VIP liaison. She helps Lead Performers achieve success and works tirelessly to promote clients' businesses. She has a wealth of knowledge and the ability to help agents at any level from across the country.

“I prioritize things as to what will bring our customers the most to the bottom line,” she said. If that's a training seminar for our CRM, or giving advice on evaluating and processing leads, I treat everyone's business like it's my own, and share my knowledge as best as I can.”

Additionally, Mooney now manages all of Dynamic Page Solutions MLS connections. With experience working with more than 50 different MLS entities from across the country, she makes the setup and connection process seamless for clients.

Clients who participate in Dynamic Page Solutions' referral program will also see some immediate benefit. Mooney has re-structured the referral program to focus on distributing leads to active clients. “I have streamlined the lead distribution system. The new process I have just put in place ensures all referral leads are assigned to agents who will actively pursue and close them, ” she said.

Dynamic Page Solutions currently provides services in 82 MLS markets across the nation and is growing to include new markets each month. Agents and brokers who are serious about growing their real estate businesses choose Dynamic Page Solutions as their real estate website and IDX provider because of the ability to win real estate traffic.

