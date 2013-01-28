Austin Dentists at Lakeway Center for Cosmetic and Family Dentistry Extend Dental Crown Special

The dental office is offering patients four or more dental crowns for only $895 per tooth.

The Lakeway Center for Family and Cosmetic Dentistry has extended its dental crown special for one more month.

For the next month, the Austin cosmetic dentists are offering patients four or more dental crowns for only $895 per tooth.

Crowns are used to restore the shape and appearance of a tooth that has been damaged in some way. The procedure requires two appointments: one to prepare the tooth and one to place the crown. In between the two appointments, the Lakeway Center for Cosmetic and Family Dentistry's in-house lab will make crowns designed specifically for the patient's tooth.

“This special has already changed some of our patients' lives,” said Dr. Robert D'Alfonso, the lead dentist at the Lakeway Center for Cosmetic and Family Dentistry. “Crowns are a great value for patients who want to restore their teeth and help stop future tooth decay and erosion. They last a long time — between 10 and 15 years — and give patients a more attractive smile.”

Patients interested in taking advantage of this special offer should contact the Lakeway Center for Cosmetic and Family Dentistry as soon as possible because appointment times for the special are limited and filling quickly. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 512-518-6393 or visiting their website.

About the Lakeway Center for Cosmetic and Family Dentistry

The Lakeway Center for Cosmetic and Family Dentistry is an Austin cosmetic dentistry practice in Lakeway, Texas consisting of Dr. Robert D'Alfonso and Dr. Rudy Izzard. Dr. D'Alfonso practices cosmetic, restorative and general dentistry, while Dr. Izzard focuses mainly on implants and oral surgery. The practice features an in-house lab and IV sedation capabilities. The dentists at the Lakeway Center pride themselves on providing high-quality general, cosmetic and implant dentistry that gives patients the confident, healthy smile they deserve.

###

