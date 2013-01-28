Dr. Wilkerson Begins Teaching Early Orthodontic Course in Austin, TX

Dr. Wilkerson, of The Kid's Place pediatric dental office, will be teaching an early orthodontic course for colleagues from around the country. The year long course consists of 12 sessions at roughly 4 week intervals.

Clinical director of The Kid's Place, pediatric dental office, Dr. Wilkerson, will be teaching an early orthodontic course in Austin. Past President of the Permian Basin District Dental Society as well as member of multiple dental associations, Dr. Wilkerson will be teaching techniques that he has developed over the past twenty years.

Dentists from across the US will gather once a month to learn early orthodontic treatment techniques perfected and taught by Dr. Wilkerson. This is the first and only hands-on course in early orthodontic treatment on children in the US. It is proven that early treatment allows dentists and orthodontists to improve new growth, correct imperfections, and prevent problems.

Patients will be treated in two phases, and the early treatment phase (as taught in the course) will eliminate extractions of permanent teeth, create beautiful broad smiles, and harmonize facial balance during the critical growth years.

Dr. Wilkerson has been in private practice in Midland, Texas since 1993, and has been doing orthodontics with the Tip-Edge systems since 1994. His main focus has been an interceptive and early orthodontic treatment, with a passion for early orthopedic correction, and achieving the ‘correct' oral posture.

The course will be held at a host dental office in the Austin, Texas area. For more information about Dr. Wilkerson and The Kid's Place, please visit http://www.kid-teeth.com.

About the Company:

The Kid's Place Dental's practice strives to make children's dentistry a fun and rewarding experience. There is no doubt that effective home care, proper diet and correct treatment are important for your child's optimum dental health. The Kids Place Dental takes pride in being more than just your kid's dentist; we provide children with optimum treatment and provide parents with the knowledge to maintain a healthy smile for their child(ren) that will last a lifetime. The key to a beautiful smile all starts here! For more information, please visit their website at http://www.kid-teeth.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362063.htm