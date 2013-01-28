Living Word International in Powdersville SC Announces Fresh Fire Fridays

Living Word International in Powdersville/Easley, South Carolina will host its first “Fresh Fire Friday” event on Friday Feb 8, 2013 starting at 7:00pm.

Living Word international is proud to announce Fresh Fire Fridays, a special event put together for youth and yong adults, age 14 and up, by the young adults of Living Word. The event will take place at Living Word International in Piedmont, SC on February 8 beginning at 7 p.m. and then on the 1st and 4th Friday of every month.

Fresh Fire Friday is an event that encourages all the young people from the Upstate South Carolina region to come together and encounter God's Love and Power as they worship together, and enjoy ministering to one another. "Gods authentic truth is blazing in each of our hearts waiting to be released. So, let's get inspired together by God' truth and Love alive in us, and be the Awakening and Fire the Upstate needs." "Let's Encounter Fire and Glory together and Burn together." says Chris and Victoria Rushing co-sponsers of the event. The goal of the event is to provide a space and time to bring young people together, who long to see revival fire spread in the Upstate of South Carolina, in order to get them stirred up in the Love and Passion of God, and the truth of who they are in Jesus, so they may be that fire. Although the event is aimed at young people, all are welcome to attend.

For any questions about this event contact Chris Rushing (601)874-8795 or Victoria Rushing (864)279-0169

For more information about Living Word International and their mission, as well as directions to the church, please visit http://www.living-word-int.org.

About the company:

The mission of Living Word International is to present the true Gospel of Jesus Christ in such an accurate way, that it brings the glory of Christ Jesus to life in people; His truth; His Love; His person; His power, turning unbelievers into believers and believers into faith filled, mature, fruitful disciples who cannot help but take on the same mission in the light of what they have come to see and discover for themselves. Their passion in life is to help ordinary people realize the integrity of their authentic individual value to God, based on the integrity of their true identity revealed and redeemed in Christ Jesus, and so to escape the frustrating routine and ritual of a caged life; a mere bonsai existence; a life of bondage and restriction in a flesh-ruled world! For more information visit their website at http://www.living-word-int.org.

