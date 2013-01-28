TouchSystems Adds 40-Inch Touch Screen to Executive-Level Line of Displays

TouchSystems grows its executive line of touch displays, the X Series, with a 40-inch touch screen.

TouchSystems has integrated the NEC X401S display with Dispersive Signal Technology (DST). The interactive display enlarges the X Series, which previously consisted of large-format touchscreens ranging from 46 to 55 inches. The new display widens the range to 40 to 55 inches.

When asked about the new display, Carol Nordin, president of TouchSystems, said, “The X Series is our top-level line of displays. Our sales team often refers to it as the ‘Cadillac' line because of the series' features. We've wanted to grow the series for some time, so we're happy to add the 40-inch display. We think our customers will be happy with the addition, too.”

TouchSystems' X40 (X4050D-U1), with LED backlighting and full HD LCD display, boasts a super-slim depth of 1.7 inches and lowered power consumption. The display is comprised of an industrial-grade panel with internal temperature sensors and integrated cooling fans to ensure its longevity in 24/7 environments. The display also features an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot, which simplifies the installation, maintenance, and flexibility of digital signage content. The X40 is integrated with DST, a touch technology resistant to scratches and spills.

TouchSystems was established in 1996. The company is a pioneer in the touch technology industry. TouchSystems works with its customers to create innovative touch solutions, such as desktop touch monitors, interactive digital signage, all-in-one systems, kiosks, and industrial controls and peripherals. TouchSystems is based in Hutto, Texas and is a certified woman- and minority-owned small business.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360282.htm