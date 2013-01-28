Senior Citizens, Families Search More Housing and Home Care Options with SeniorsGuideOnline.com in 2012

Senior resource website for housing, home care and products & services for seniors reports rise in searches, requests for more information from listings.

Seniors and their families are looking at more options for retirement housing and home health care than they have previously, according to data from http://www.SeniorsGuideOnline.com.

Seniors Guide's findings are in line with the 2012 Genworth Cost of Care Report, which found that the price of assisted living, skilled nursing home, and adult day health (also known as respite care) had seen an average national increase over 2011.

In the report, semi-private room nursing homes and private room nursing home care had the largest increase. The national median daily rate for a semi-private room was $200 in 2012, a 3.63% increase over 2011, and $222 for private room – a 4.23% increase over 2011.

While skilled retirement care for seniors rose in 2012, home health care didn't see a national average increase in 2012. The Genworth study showed that the national median rate for companion care had stayed at $18 per hour. Likewise, the cost of non-medical home care's national average remained at $19 per hour.

“Changes made with the affordable health care act and a rise in the cost of care have forced seniors and their families to compare more options than ever before”, says Katharine Ross, Seniors Guide & SeniorsGuideOnline.com Director of Publishing.

“Because there are also more options available for care, between nursing care and care for seniors at home, it has made the senior health industry more competitive”, says Ross.

Visitors to http://www.SeniorsGuideOnline.com looking for senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, and continuing care typically look at 2-3 community listings on the site before they call for more information.

While the average monthly rate of home care has not seen a rise, Seniors Guide home care website http://www.HomeCareChoice.com notes that searches for medical home care and non medical home care are up from previous years. Along with more searches, seniors and their families are going online for more education on available options.

“Our helpful articles and blog section of SeniorsGuideOnline.com have been a valuable resource for visitors doing their initial research into care for the elderly” says Ross. “Even video content is growing in popularity among adult caregivers”.

While there are more options for senior care now than ever, Seniors Guide, SeniorsGuideOnline.com and HomeCareChoice.com continue to provide visitors searching for senior housing and home care in Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Indianapolis with the best resources and information to help in their searches.

Seniors Guide, a Richmond, Va. -based company publishes Seniors Guide magazines throughout Cincinnati, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Roanoke-Lynchburg, Virginia and features a correlating website of SeniorsGuideOnline.com. Seniors Guide's mission is to help seniors and their families find the information they need on options available in senior housing, senior care, assisted living, independent senior living, retirement communities and other retirement living needs. Seniors Guide also has resources at http://www.seniorproductsservices.com for Cincinnati, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and Richmond, VA. Ross Publishing, Seniors Guide's parent company, began in 1991 and has been publishing helpful, free publications and websites ever since.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358640.htm