Probiotic Action Responds to the Link Between Acne and Depression

Oslo University Hospital in Norway released a study in which nearly four thousand men and women between the ages of 18 and 19 with acne symptoms were examined on their level of depression and suicidal thoughts. Of the thousands tested, 528 of them expressed symptoms of depression and suicidal ideas. The article states that nearly 10 to 20 percent of teens suffer from Acne, which, if the study's statistics are applied, provides an alarming rate of depressed teens due to acne symptoms. The article also states that some researchers suggest the use of prescription drugs such as Accutane to treat the skin condition, whereas others claim the drug itself puts users at risk for depression.

Fernando Perez, a spokesman for Probiotic Action, an advocate of natural remedies to treat acne, and a parent of recent teens offers his advice: “As a parent we hate to see our children suffer from a condition like Acne as it causes mental stress. The last thing we should do as a parent is put our teens in harms way by prescribing medication that may worsen their mental health” he said. “Using a product that interferes less with the teens changing mind and body, and treating the skin condition topically may provide the relief teens are looking for without damaging side effects ”.

Perez also mentioned that it is important for parents and teens to understand that Acne is caused by bacteria, and can be treated without harsh chemicals and side effects. Consulting with a physician to determine the severity of ones condition will give patients a better understanding of what causes acne, and will allow them to make an educated choice on treatment options.

Probiotic Action is an advanced acne treatment that uses a topical probiotic containing the “good bacteria” that is naturally found on healthy human skin. By using probiotics, Probiotic Action is an effective treatment that restores the normal bacteria content on skin. Probiotic Action will successfully clear skin while protecting skin against bad bacteria, free radicals, and pollutants.

