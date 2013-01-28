Posedge Launches 2x2 MIMO WLAN MAC and Baseband IP

Posedge Inc, a leading provider of Intellectual Property (IP) Solutions for the semiconductor market, today announced the availability of MIMO WLAN, the best-in-class 2x2 Multi-Input, Multi-Output (MIMO) WLAN MAC and Baseband sub-system IP for next generation wireless LAN sub-system and system on a chip (SoC) designs.

The PE-BB-4226 sub-system IP is a high-performance, low power, and ultra compact WLAN Baseband processor IP, architected for 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO technology. MIMO is a signal processing technology, which utilizes multiple transmit and multiple receive antennas to improve communications range, throughput and reliability without requiring increases in channel bandwidth or transmission power. The Posedge MIMO WLAN solution is ideally suited for applications targeted for wireless access points, SMB routers, network TVs or Mobile Infrastructure.

“As wireless LAN connectivity is a prolific technology in today's embedded applications, the challenge now is to seamlessly integrate WLAN with MIMO into the next generation chips,” said Chakra Parvathaneni, Vice President, Marketing at Posedge. “By introducing the 802.11 with 2x2 MIMO as a sub-system IP, delivering up to 866 Mbps of PHY rate, the PE-BB-4226 IP helps developers extend their lead over other competitors developing Wi-Fi solutions.”

The Posedge MIMO WLAN IP provides a complete sub-system solution that includes not only the digital IP, but also the software stacks and firmware. This makes it easy for semiconductor developers to quickly and efficiently integrate a complete WLAN solution into their SoC design. Posedge's WLAN IP consists of a complete sub-system solution:



Broad support for 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and e/h/i/j/k technologies

2x2 MIMO

20, 40, or 80 MHz channels

Data rates up to 866 Mbps

STBC support

Hardware aggregation

Block acknowledgement

Security Protocols: WPA2, WPA, WEP, TKIP, AES

Automatic power control

Unique techniques for ACI (Adjacent Channel Mitigation)

Advance QoS with Queuing

Host Interface: PCIe, SDIO, AXI or AHB

Complete Software support – includes auto-channel detection and rate adaptation

Driver support for Linux

The sub-system IP is designed and architected to achieve maximum performance while bringing several features that make it friendly to system and sub-system development. Utilizing innovative analog circuit technology suited to wireless technology nodes, and digital-friendly architecture, the sub-system IP includes software, firmware and RTL.

The Posedge MIMO WLAN IP gives designers the freedom to integrate the complete WLAN solution or selectively choose required features and functions; allowing designers to focus on the core differentiators that set their product apart in the marketplace.

“We are happy to be one of the leaders in the Wireless LAN MIMO IP market and to be able to achieve such a complex system level functionality in a single package. Our sub-system IP offers a range of flexibility, performance and a level of integration unsurpassed by any other IP of its class. Our IP will enable our customer to achieve new milestones in development previously unobtainable.” said Venkat Kodavati, Vice President, Engineering at Posedge.

Posedge's PE-BB-4226 2x2 MIMO WLAN MAC/Baseband IP Solution is available now. The Posedge 802.11 RF will be released shortly and will be offered as an additional option to the WLAN IP solution. For more information on the 802.11 RF IP, please feel free to contact us directly.

