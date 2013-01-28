Seattle moving company, Jordan River Moving & Storage Announces Extension of Deals and Vacation Vouchers

Jordan River Moving & Storage, a Seattle moving company is now extending their offer on their deals and vacation vouchers.

Jordan River Moving & Storage, a Seattle moving company is now offering an extension on their moving deals and vacation vouchers. Their deals are to help customers with late season moving and after the move customers can take a vacation. Long distance moving deals include no fuel surcharge, coupons for free boxes, free box delivery in the local Seattle area and 1 month of free storage (warehouse handling fees still apply). They have also lowered their hourly rates for local moves. Call or go to their website for more details, just click on the coupon link at the top of their home page.

To go along with these deals they are also offering a 3 day, 2 night complimentary vacation vouchers to new moving customers to any of the following locations:

Gatlinburg, Daytona Beach, Las Vegas, Massanutten or Williamsburg Virginia, Palm Beach or Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Springs, San Diego, Lake Tahoe, Puerto Vallarta, Nashville or Hawaii. You can also choose a Bahamas Celebration Cruise.

Customers can also choose a 3, 5, or 7 day complimentary vacation voucher for any of the following:

Customers can choose from a Royal Caribbean Cruise, Bahamas Cruise & stay or Bahamas Resort, Orlando getaway, and Mexico!

Repeat customers have their option to choose any one of the complimentary vacation vouchers listed above or an all inclusive Mexico trip that includes airfare, accommodations, meals and activities.

The Sierra Vacations Group (425-780-7713) are offering these vacations and they are in no way affiliated with Jordan River. Jordan River Moving & Storage is only providing a voucher that you can use for discount on a vacation of your choice. You have up to one year to take your vacation but the voucher must be activated within 5 days of issue. A $19 activation fee per ticket is required on all weekend getaways, a $29 activation fee per ticket is required on all cruises (two ticket minimum).

Jordan River Spokesperson said, “This is a way we thought we could offer a great service to our customers and a great way to get away from the stress after their move is complete. We have had such a great response to this vacation voucher program we thought we would extend it so more people can take advantage of it after their move. This is just another way we can help the great people of our Seattle community. Thank you Seattle your support and for keeping us in business.”

About Jordan River Moving & Storage

Jordan River Moving & Storage has been a Seattle moving company for almost 13 years. Established in 2000, Jordan River is a fully licensed and insured moving company, located in Kirkland, Washington. To help make your move as convenient as possible, they offers 24-hour service, 7 days a week. Even though they are located in Kirkland they can relocate to anywhere. Locally they are a Bellevue, Issaquah, Redmond, Woodinville, Seattle, Renton, Kent, Everett, Marysville and the entire greater Puget Sound Area. They provide long distance pick ups from any city in Washington and Oregon. They will also provide free in home estimates in Vancouver, WA and Portland, OR.

For more information about Jordan River Moving & Storage and their discounts, please visit http://www.jordanrivermoving.com/.

