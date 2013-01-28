Bellevue Locksmith, Hawk Locksmith, Announces New Deal, Buy 3 Locks and Installation is Free

Hawk Locksmith, a Bellevue locksmith company in the Seattle, Washington, area announces new deal, buy 3 locks and the installation is free.

Hawk Locksmith a Bellevue locksmith company in the Seattle, Washington, area announced they are offering a new deal to their customers. When you buy 3 of their locks you get the installation free. They offer a wide variety of locks from general locks to high security locks. Hawk Locksmith's emergency services are available to help any hour of the day or night. For more information about hours or services contact Hawk Locksmith.

Spokesperson for Hawk Locksmith stated, “This month we are offering a new deal; customers that buy 3 or more locks will receive their installation free. At Hawk Locksmith we are a small trustworthy business that tries to do what we can for the community we love. You can always count on Hawk to provide a fast and great service to the Seattle community. Call us today for complete details of all our coupons and services. If you need a Bellevue locksmith or if you are in need of a Seattle locksmith, we are an honest locksmith with honest prices. Give us a call.”

About Hawk Locksmith

Hawk Locksmith has built a reputation for being one of the most affordable and trustworthy locksmith company in the Seattle Washington area. They are fully licensed, bonded, insured, and hold a A rating from the BBB with no complaints. They mainly use American made products, which is great for the economy. Some of the locksmith services they provide are residential, commercial, industrial, and auto. They also provide emergency lock out services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This Seattle locksmith company employs highly trained technicians who offer a fast and reliable service to the Seattle area. Serving the major Seattle areas such as, Puget Sound Locksmith, Bellevue Locksmith, Mercer Island Locksmith, Snohomish Locksmith, Kent Locksmith, Maple Valley Locksmith, Normandy Park Locksmith, Puyallup Locksmith, Renton Locksmith, Sea-Tac Locksmith, Sumner Locksmith, Tacoma Locksmith, Tukwila Locksmith and many more, call for more service areas.

Avoid locksmith scams, make sure to have the number of a local locksmith in your phone before you need their services.

Hawk Locksmith & Security Proudly Serving The Following Cities In State Of Washington – Puget Sound: Algona, Auburn, Bellevue, Bothell, Brier, Burien, Clyde Hill, Des Moines, Edmonds, Everett, Fife, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kent, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, Lynnwood, Medina, Mercer Island, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, New Castel, Normandy Park, Redmond, Renton, Sammamish, SeaTac, SEATTLE, Shoreline, Tacoma, Tukwila, Woodinville, Wood way, Yarrow Point, Black Diamond, Bonny Lake, Carnation, Covington, Duvall, Fall City, Gig Harbor, Lake Stevens, Lakewood, Maple

Valley, Marysville, Milton, Monroe, Pacific, Puyallup, Snohomish, Snoqualmie, South Hill, Spanaway, Tulalip, University Place

For more information about Hawk Locksmith and their Bellevue locksmith services, please visit http://www.hawklocksmith.com/.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366630.htm