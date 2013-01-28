Installcore Offers Improved Installation Analytics

InstallCore publishers and advertisers gain in-depth business intelligence regarding their installations and offers.

Software download installation platform InstallCore announced today that it has launched improved analytics for the software publishers and advertisers that use the InstallCore platform. InstallCore improved the user interface and flexibility of the system to help clients maximize the data mining potential of their own installation data.

New features include:



Breakdown of data by over eight different parameters

Charts and tables demonstrating clients' installer activities and trends

Track traffic and revenue per traffic source

Aggregate data by multiple time-options

Quick search in all fields

Standard and easy-to-customize reports

Save, print and export reports

Dashboard to provide quick overview and identify anomalies that require immediate action

Managing over 100 million successful installations per month, InstallCore serves the industry's leading software publishers and distributors, handling tens of thousands of unique downloadable software applications. InstallCore works with dozens of top-tier advertisers around the world.

InstallCore COO, Sagi Bakshi noted, “InstallCore's real-time, in-depth data regarding installation and in-install advertising performance aids decision making and optimizes results for both publishers and advertisers.”

About InstallCore

Established in 2010, InstallCore has quickly become the leading installation platform for premium software publishers. With a talented team of engineers as its greatest asset, the InstallCore specializes in optimized software distribution via customized software installation platforms, installation analytics, and traffic monetization. The InstallCore installation platform helps improve significantly success rates for software download installations, outperforming other available solutions in the market. InstallCore is a part of ironSource. http://www.installcore.com.

