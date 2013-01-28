Escort Laser and Radar Detectors are now available at CARiD.com

Escort radar and laser detectors are a new product release from CARiD. Innovative Escort devices are specially designed for those who want to avoid costly fines. Besides, Escort detectors provide a peace of mind on secondary roads where speed limit changes are sometimes hard to keep up with.

Today, millions of drivers use radar detectors not to be caught off guard. CARiD's debut is the release of the premium collection of radar and laser detectors by Escort. At CARiD.com, everyone will find Escort detectors up to their needs:

ESCORT® - Passport 9500ci Installed Radar Detector – unmatched radar and laser defense is due to Crystal-Clear Voice Alerts, Speed Alert™, and Safety Warning System.

ESCORT® - Passport 8500ci Installed Radar Detector is quick to install, receive, and alert the driver to all laser and radar gun encounters.

ESCORT® - RedLine Windshield Radar Detector is capable to provide the longest range for every signal out there.

Apart from the below mentioned devices there is a great number of other Escort detectors, such as:

Escort detectors employ the latest 'Escort Live' optional service as well as the Quick Start remote vehicle starter and security system. Escort gadgets also use Bluetooth to maintain a central database that warns drivers of speed and red light cameras locations.

Passport 8500X50 Windshield Radar Detector;

Solo S3 Windshield Radar Detector;

Passport iQ Windshield Radar Detector with GPS Navigation, and more.

CARiD offers Escort's crown jewel: it's a new windshield mount SmartRadar Windshield Radar detector. 'Our new SmartRadar gives drivers a best-in-class out-of-sight radar detector that comes ready-to-use seamlessly with our ESCORT Live ticket protection app for their smartphone,' said Tim Coomer, Escort Product Development Vice-President.

Besides, CARiD provides innovative Escort SmartMirror Navigation System and SmartSite Rearview Camera System, making the drivers aware of things behind them. Clear view back-up safety cameras assist in safe driving by providing directions when the reverse gear is engaged.

About Escort Inc:

Escort is the designer and manufacturer of the world's premium automotive accessories for over 30 years. This North American corporation is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Escort has one principle: provide customers with unmatched products. The company has sold more than 10, 000, 000 detectors and automotive accessories over its entire existence.

About CARiD:

CARiD offers topmost automotive accessories and parts. The company was founded in NYC in 2003, and it is now located in Cranbury, New Jersey. CARiD always sets the highest standards for quality of the products it sells. Moreover, it strives to ensure distinguished customer support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Therefore, it has lots and lots of happy customers.

For additional information: http://www.carid.com/

Location:

1 Corporate Drive

Cranbury, NJ 08512 USA

Phone: 800-505-3274 (toll free)

International: 609.642.4700

Fax: 609-964-1983

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357079.htm