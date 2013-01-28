Generously Sponsored by Nichols College, Comedian Mike Birbiglia Returns to Hometown Area in National Touring Comedy Show at The Hanover Theatre on February 8

The Shrewsbury native returns to his stomping grounds in central Massachusetts, making his debut at The Hanover Theatre on February 8 in Mike Birbiglia's My Girlfriend's Boyfriend. This event is generously sponsored by Nichols College.

Comedian and Shrewsbury, MA native, Mike Birbiglia, is extending the nationwide tour of his award-winning Off-Broadway show, MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S MY GIRLFRIEND'S BOYFRIEND to theatres and performing arts centers in twenty-eight additional cities. Birbiglia will perform at The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester on Friday, February 8 at 7:30pm.

Birbiglia originally performed MY GIRLFRIEND'S BOYFRIEND for fifteen weeks at the Barrow Street Theatre, from March 18, 2011 to June 25th, 2011. The show won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Performance, and was nominated for the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Mike has just come back from a two week sold out run at the Soho Theatre in London that garnered four star reviews from The Guardian, The Independent, The London Evening Standard and The Times.

In MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S MY GIRLFRIEND'S BOYFRIEND, the storytelling comedian shares a lifetime of romantic blunders and miscues that most adults would spend a lifetime trying to forget. On this painfully honest and hysterical journey, Mike struggles to find reason in an area where it may be impossible to find love.

“I had such an incredible time touring this show in the first half of the year. From Durham to Boise, to Arcata, California, the tour was like a really satisfying series of one night stands. Also my wife was there with me, so it wasn't like a series of one-night stands at all. I guess there isn't a word for it. The point is, it was fun and I'm gonna keep doing it.”

Booked by Mike Berkowitz of the APA Talent and Literary Agency, MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S MY GIRLFRIEND'S BOYFRIEND tour marks Birbiglia's second tour taking place exclusively in theatres and performing arts centers. In 2009, Birbiglia headlined “Comedy Central Live Starring Mike Birbiglia: I'm In The Future Also” tour and performed in twenty-two theatres across the country.

Ticket prices are $28 and $38 with a 10% discount available for members, groups of 10 or more, kids, students and WOO Card holders. Limited VIP seats (2 for $150.40) are available, including both a pre-show and post-show reception to benefit 15-40 Connection. The pre-show reception includes appetizers, open bar, and a photo opportunity with Mike Birbiglia at the theatre. To purchase tickets visit TheHanoverTheatre.org, call 877.571.SHOW (7469) or visit The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.

About Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, and actor best known for his award-winning off-Broadway hits “Sleepwalk with Me” and MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S MY GIRLFRIEND'S BOYFRIEND. The New York Times called MY GIRLFRIEND'S BOYFRIEND “ridiculously enjoyable.” It was named a critic's pick by The New York Times, Time Out New York, and New York Magazine. Birbiglia has starred in three Comedy Central specials, released three hit CDs for Comedy Central Records, Two Drink Mike, Sleepwalk With Me Live, and My Secret Public Journal Live, which was named one of the “Best Comedy Albums of the Decade” by The Onion AV Club. Birbiglia makes regular radio appearances on The Bob & Tom Show as well as on Public Radio International's This American Life. In 2011, Birbiglia directed and starred in a feature film adaptation of Sleepwalk With Me, which won the Best of NEXT Audience Award at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival. The film was acquired by IFC Films and will be released in movie theaters nationwide on August 24, 2012.

About The Hanover Theatre

The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts, located in downtown Worcester, New England's second largest city, is recognized by Pollstar as one of the top 50 theatres in the world. After undergoing many name changes and renovations over the decades since its 1926 birth, The Hanover Theatre reopened in March 2008 following a $32 million historic restoration. Since then, the theatre has established its place as a rich entertainment and cultural venue, winning numerous awards, including The National Trust for Historic Preservation Award in 2010. Now in its fifth season, The Hanover Theatre continues to expose over 170,000 annual patrons to world-class entertainment in the form of Broadway, concerts, comedians and much more. For more information, visit TheHanoverTheatre.org. Worcester Center for the Performing Arts, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

