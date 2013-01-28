Toll-Free 855 Phone Number Registration and Usage on the Rise According to TollfreeNumber.ORG

Toll-free 855 Phone numbers have been in high-demand amongst business owners throughout 2012 and so far into 2013 and entrepreneurs are flocking to the new 855 area code amid reports of plummeting 800 number availability.

Toll free number usage has been on the rise in recent years, leading to a shortage in 800 numbers that are currently available for registration. In fact, according to TollfreeNumber.ORG, a leading toll free phone number provider; 800 number supplies have dwindled to an astounding 60K out of 10 million total this year. Past years have seen these numbers fluctuate between 100K to 200K. Thus, the 60K current stock is an all-time low for toll free 800 numbers. This has led to a surge in 855 number registrations and a rise in 855 number usage amongst consumers across the nation.

855 toll free numbers were released in October of 2010, and a staggering 1 million numbers have been registered since they became available. Unlike the 888 prefix, the FCC did not allow reservations or pre-orders for the 855 numbers before they were released in 2010. Thus, the fact that so many 855 numbers have been purchased in a narrow window of time further lends to the credibility of these toll free numbers as being a valuable business asset for small and large businesses. Tollfreenumber.org has found that clients that flock to their site for toll free numbers are actually opting to purchase 855 area codes rather than 800 or 888 numbers, given their increased availability and numerous other advantages. On average, phone companies across the board have registered an overwhelming number of 855 toll free numbers for their customers as well.

The main benefit that those who have opted to register an 855 number have encountered is their abundant availability. While most highly coveted vanity numbers in other area codes have already been purchased by companies in the past, even smaller startups are now able to register an ideal vanity number using the 855 number. Therefore, they can boost business, increase profits, enhance their level of customer service and significantly improve their marketing campaigns via an 855 number purchased through TollfreeNumber.ORG.

The 855 number supply is becoming depleted, however, as more and more businesses begin to discover the benefits of toll free numbers. Thus, those who would like to purchase an 855 number are being urged to do so in a timely manner by toll free experts and specialists within the industry. As there will be no new area codes released until at least late 2013, when the 844 area codes are slated to come out onto the market, the stock of toll free numbers of all prefixes have the potential to become exhausted quickly. In addition, those who wish to register a domain that corresponds to an 855 number are urged to do so immediately, as successful, lead generating domain name-based 855 numbers are being sold in record numbers at TollfreeNumber.ORG.

Tollfreenumber.ORG, a recognized leader in providing telecommunications services to small businesses and private individuals, is based in Irvine, Calif., and serves more than 100,000 customers in all 50 states. The company was founded in 1999, and offers services including toll-free phone numbers, customized toll-free vanity numbers, Automatic Number Identification (ANI), and a Virtual Telecenter that offers live answering, voicemail, multiple mailboxes and other services. Tollfreenumber.ORG has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Los Angeles.

If you would like more information about this topic, please visit the TollfreeNumber.ORG website at http://www.tollfreenumber.org/toll-free-855-phone-numbers-are-in-high-demand. You may also visit the website or call 1-800-951-9411 to purchase a toll free number.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10140064.htm