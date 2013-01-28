NetDimensions to Showcase the Latest Learning and Talent Management and Analytics Solutions at Europe's Major Industry Events

NetDimensions will be at Learning Technologies 2013 and LEARNTEC 2013 this week in London, UK and Karlsruhe, Germany, respectively.

NetDimensions NETD, a global provider of performance, knowledge, and learning management systems will showcase the latest release of NetDimensions Talent Suite at Learning Technologies 2013 and LEARNTEC 2013 in the United Kingdom and Germany, respectively.

“Europe is an important and growing market for NetDimensions. We've been participating at Learning Technologies in the UK for the last several years as an exhibitor/sponsor and more recently, as one of the event's major sponsors,” explained Liam Butler, General Manager at NetDimensions (UK) Limited.

“We will also be at LEARNTEC, the leading event for IT-supported learning in Germany, for the first time this year. Our team will be in Karlsruhe over the next 3 days to showcase the NetDimensions Talent Suite.”

NetDimensions Talent Suite is a practical learning and talent management system for the enterprise, helping organizations worldwide achieve productivity & efficiency improvements, cost reduction, risk management, and cultural & process innovation. The suite supports 21 CFR part 11 compliance requirements and it is available as both secure SaaS and on-premise deployment options.

“Germany's largest companies and major brands are in banking, insurance, finance, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare – all the highly regulated industries that NetDimensions serves worldwide by enabling companies in these sectors to meet global regulatory and operational compliance challenges”, noted Butler.

Firsthand Look at New Solutions for Rapidly Growing Learning & Performance Needs

“We will also unveil a new analytics solution that is powered by the technology of a leading business intelligence software provider,” added Butler.

Attendees at Learning Technologies 2013 will have the opportunity to join NetDimensions on an interactive presentation of talent analytics on January 30th at 12:30pm GMT. Titled "NetDimensions Analytics: Making Sense of Little Data and Big Data,” the session will include a discussion of how organizations can get started with talent analytics today, as well as a live demonstration of NetDimensions Analytics.

Meanwhile, NetDimensions' team in Germany will also be showcasing the NetDimensions' mobile solutions, particularly the NetDimensions Talent Slate at LEARNTEC 2013. Delegates will be able to see Talent Slate in action at NetDimensions' Kundenforum presentation on January 31st at 3:05pm CET.

“We invite all the attendees at these events to visit our stand and see firsthand how our practical learning and talent solutions will enable them to deploy L&D and compliance training programs to both internal employees or extended enterprises, anywhere in the world,” said Butler.

NetDimensions is a proud sponsor of Learning Technologies and will be at stand 150 from January 29-30. LEARNTEC runs from January 29-31 and delegates will find NetDimensions at stand C63.

About Learning Technologies 2013

Learning Technologies, co-located with Learning and Skills, is now the biggest exhibition and conference in the entire corporate learning sector. It's also the best attended and fastest growing.

With more than 220 exhibitors, over 120 free seminars and an audience of 5,000 learning and development professionals, it is the must attend event for anyone involved in organisational learning. For more information, visit http://www.learningtechnologies.co.uk.

About LEARNTEC 2013

Now on its 21st year, LEARNTEC is a also known as Leading International Trade Fair for Vocational Education, Learning and IT. Twenty years of competency as far as content and IT do not leave any questions unanswered. LEARNTEC is the meeting point for E-Learning providers and stakeholders of professional education. For more information, visit http://www.learntec.de.

About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions NETD is a global provider of performance, knowledge and learning management systems.

NetDimensions provides companies, government agencies and other organizations with talent management solutions to personalize learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, foster collaboration, and manage compliance programs for employees, customers, partners and suppliers.

Recognized as one of the talent management industry's top-rated technology suppliers in overall customer satisfaction, NetDimensions has been chosen by leading organizations worldwide including ING, Cathay Pacific, Hunter Douglas, Chicago Police Department, Delphi Automotive, and Travelex.

NetDimensions is ISO 9001 certified and NetDimensions hosted services are ISO 27001 certified.

For more information, visit http://www.NetDimensions.com

