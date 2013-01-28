oGoing and Microsoft Store invite executives to series of engaging Social Media and Online Marketing workshops for Small Business at the Microsoft Store, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa on February 21, March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20 2013

oGoing, USA's leading small business social network, and Microsoft Store invite small business executives to series of engaging Social Media and Online Marketing workshops for Small Business.

These workshops address key small business marketing challenges:

1. Most small business owners are skeptical about social media marketing, and whether it generates real ROI and value.

2. Small business presidents and CEOs do not have complete understanding and knowledge of leveraging available online marketing solutions.

3. Entrepreneurs and startup founders build great products and services for their customers; however, they need help promoting them through multiple marketing channels.

oGoing founder & CEO, Sanjay Dalal, will share tools and best practices that accelerate lead generation, boost sales and grow small business with the latest online and social media marketing. oGoing will help participants become Internet marketing and social media experts! oGoing is an exclusive small business social network that helps owners and entrepreneurs promote their products and services, expand their local customer contacts, and engage with new customers through cutting-edge social media.

"Sanjay was awesome! Very informative presentation... not just useful for social media but great marketing tips as well." Julian Reyes, Director, The N.E.W. Program, Inc.

Benefits of attending Social Media Marketing Workshop for Small Business:

1. Learn the importance of online marketing and social media marketing today in growing the business now

2. Leverage new media to promote the business brand, offers, products, services, news, needs and events

3. Find, connect and engage with new and existing customers using social media, mobile, video, email, content, local, SEO and search marketing

4. Expand the business and social network, and grow sales and profits

Two lucky attendees at each workshop will get oGoing Pro Marketing membership Free for two months ($200 value)

The Social Media Workshop includes the following:

1. 100 minutes of engaging training including Q&A

2. Social Media Handbook - Seven Steps to Social Media Success

3. Social Media for Small Business Infographic - Do's and Don'ts

CEO and founder of oGoing, Sanjay Dalal will educate about the importance of social media today in local marketing, business networking, and customer feedback, and share insights on how social media will drive more business. oGoing is Sanjay's 7th small business startup since he moved to California in 1997. Sanjay is an accomplished social media entrepreneur, innovation author, public speaker, innovator, and community leader. Sanjay has trained over 500 Southern California business owners through the social media bootcamp workshops.

"I got solid answers to many of my social media questions and concerns. He truly is a master in his field. It was the best education I have ever received." - Christina Vendley, Affiliate Manager, Free Blog Factory

Who should attend? Business executives, presidents, CEOs, owners, entrepreneurs, startup founders and professionals. The workshop is free!

When? The Social Media Workshop for Small Business is available at the following dates:

February 21, March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20 2013 from 3 pm to 5 pm

Where? Microsoft Store South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Learn more

About oGoing:

oGoing is USA's leading social network for small business. Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, small business owners, startups, service providers and SMB are using oGoing to connect, share, network, promote and grow their business. Join oGoing today

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebsocial-media-marketing/small-business-workshop/prweb10367139.htm