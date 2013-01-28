Ten Thousand Prayers Book Previews Afghanistan After NATO Pullout

Afghan-American's Creative Non-Fiction Book Is Now Officially Published & Available At Amazon

Ten Thousand Prayers follows young Abdul on his quest to find his place in the world, from the streets of Kabul in the decade of the cold war and the invasion of the Red Army that disrupted the lives of his family and friends, to the strands and bridges of Istanbul, to Germany and back to the remote areas of Afghan refugee camps in Pakistan where Abdul must accept and understand the heartache of the country that keeps calling him back and turn tragedy into an opportunity for change. Following the daring escape from his homeland to his captivity at the hands of Afghanistan's most extreme religious groups, the book questions the meaning of failure and success and contrasts the remote lands of Afghanistan where no laws apply to the cultural and civilized meccas of Frankfurt, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

This is the true story of the author's struggle to survive in war-torn Afghanistan and to find the meaning of home through a nomadic life. Ten Thousand Prayers reflects on the last four decades of war in a country torn apart by strife and greed. Populated by influential personalities, courageous women, and struggling young men, A. Nasser's book allows you to travel through Afghanistan like browsing a living history of the cultures, sights, and people of the region. It is at once tragic and hopeful and provides an insightful look at the past as well as at the possible solutions that await a country and people that have not known peace in ages.

With Ten Thousand Prayers by A. Nasser, take the opportunity to learn about the last 40 years that led up to the 40 minute raid that everyone is reading about. The recently released book, No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission that Killed Osama Bin Laden by Mark Owen with Kevin Maurer, has recently captured the world's attention. Now you can learn even more about the seeds of unrest that keep Afghanistan in the forefront of world news.

A. Nasser is a software engineer, entrepreneur, and author. A graduate of San Jose State University, he has held positions in such high-profile organizations as Lockheed Martin, Cisco, Intel, Verizon, Active Video, Sony, and many others. His businesses, both nationally and internationally, strive to modernize global communications and create positive change.

As an Afghan-American, A. Nasser continues to seek solutions to the strife in his native country through an understanding of global and local politics and practices.

