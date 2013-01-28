Lucas Group Launches SMB Job Generation Outlook

New CEO-level employment survey to become outlook standard for American SMB market

Lucas Group, North America's premier executive search firm, announced the launch of the SMB Job Generation Outlook market survey. In coordination with Polaris Marketing Research and Dr. Goutam Challagalla, Associate Professor at Georgia Institute of Technology's Scheller College of Business, the SMB Job Generation Outlook evaluates key economic drivers for the Small to Mid-sized American business market and provides timely insight into both recent and planned SMB employment activity.

The SMB Job Generation Outlook is an unparalleled approach to traditional hiring and employment surveys. The survey captures the visions and priorities from a selection of noteworthy SMB Presidents and CEOs—America's leading economic influencers and employment decision makers. Data is gathered on a quarterly basis, via online surveys with invited top executives from a variety of SMBs around the country and across industry segments.

“For years, the SMB has been heralded as the true American job creator and the key to a genuine economic recovery. Yet there has been no survey that quantifies this sector from the perspectives of the top corporate office,” said Andrea Jennings, President and CEO of Lucas Group. “Lucas Group's SMB Job Generation Outlook combines direct hiring authority insight with academic evaluation. This novel look into the plans and actions of SMB Presidents and CEOs will provide a valuable gauge in this critical market sector.”

Founded forty-two years ago with the mission to help U.S. military veterans find rewarding civilian careers, Lucas Group today is home to nine professional practice groups and several hundred executive recruiters across the nation. From HR and Accounting to IT and Marketing, Lucas Group serves as the expert workplace and workforce conduit to American businesses across a variety of industries. For the SMB Job Generation Outlook, Lucas Group considered its corporate roots and partnered with the nonprofit Boot Campaign, making a donation to the organization on behalf of each survey participant. Developed to bridge the gap between American society and the military personnel that protect it, the Boot Campaign raises awareness and funds to support the transition home for American servicemen, servicewomen and their families.

“Partnering with the Boot Campaign has been a pleasure. The SMB Job Generation Outlook surveys the very sector that employs many of our U.S. military heroes and their families. Being able to engage this study to help bring awareness to the ongoing needs of our returning military personnel has added a level of satisfaction to this project,” said Jennings. “Also, based on the CEO feedback we've received, American business has a strong desire to stand up and demonstrate support for these accomplished professionals. I'm glad Lucas Group can be part of this process.”

