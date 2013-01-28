Explore Talent Announces Dance Auditions in Philadelphia Now on the Talent Site

Explore Talent will now start to feature dance auditions in Philadelphia on http://www.exploretalent.com

Explore Talent will now start to feature dance auditions in Philadelphia on http://www.exploretalent.com. Those interested in finding work in the areas of ballet, jazz, hip hop, club, traditional or Latin dance, can submit themselves for the job here.

Explore Talent is a premier online social-network for industry insiders, which helps individuals to become a model or an actor find out about job opportunities such as America's Next Top Model auditions. Explore Talent has been responsible for new collaborations and business ventures in entertainment. Furthermore, the site features celebrity videos, exclusive interviews with actors, actresses, and musicians, such as Akon, Joan Rivers, Usher and T-Pain.

Anyone in the entertainment industry can create a profile on the site where they can showcase their photos, videos, songs, etc., to showcase their talent. Explore Talent's proprietary software and vast infrastructure is the most advanced entertainment-based technology of its kind. The site's popularity is based on the fact that there are many ways for talent to network, make friends and connect with other industry players, participate in wide variety of contests and earn prizes for being active on the site. The easy access to a pool of over seven million members attracts industry players who are posting every month about 50,000 new auditions and job openings which is 30 times more than any other site.

