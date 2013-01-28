Explore Talent Publishes Testimonials From Talent Agents and Casting Directors

Explore Talent created a new page where talent agents and casting directors have written testimonials about working with http://www.exploretalent.com

Explore Talent created a new page where talent agents and casting directors have written testimonials about working with the talent site. Anyone looking for talent can fill out the information for their upcoming project, and Explore Talent will publish it on their site.

"Exploretalent.com allows me to contact talented performers directly with a click of a button, literally saving me thousands of dollars that I would have to pay a Casting Director to get the word out about my production's casting calls, which is an invaluable resource for a non-profit organization such as mine," states Gregory, a producer of "Live from Midtown" Documentary Series.

"I believe Explore Talent treats every Casting Director with the same respect, regardless of the budget. Best of all, several OTR staff & cast members are resident actors still working with us after 3 years from Explore Talent.com," wrote Michael Harding, CEO of OTR Theater Company.

Explore Talent is a premier online social-network which helps individuals that want to become a singer, dancer, actor or model connect with jobs in the United States. Explore Talent has been responsible for new collaborations and business ventures in entertainment. Furthermore, the site features celebrity videos, exclusive interviews with actors, actresses, and musicians, such as Akon, Joan Rivers, Usher and T-Pain.

Anyone in the entertainment industry can create a profile on the site where they can showcase their photos, videos, songs, etc., to showcase their talent. Explore Talent's proprietary software and vast infrastructure is the most advanced entertainment-based technology of its kind. The site's popularity is based on the fact that there are many ways for talent to network, make friends and connect with other industry players, participate in wide variety of contests and earn prizes for being active on the site. The easy access to a pool of over seven million members attracts industry players who are posting every month about 50,000 new auditions and job openings which is 30 times more than any other site.

