Omaha Residents May See A Frightening Bed Bug Epidemic, MyCleaningProducts.com Offers Non Pesticide Treatment To Aid Victims

A recent report stated that bed bugs are currently on the rise in Omaha, Nebraska. With the rapid outbreak, MyCleaningProducts.com is offering a non pesticide solution which was previously only available to large pest control companies. Due to the large outbreak, the eco friendly company has now offered to victims it's Bed Bug Bully sample bottle free with their order including free shipping to subdue the bed bug outbreak.

Bed bugs continue to spread all over United States. In Nebraska, the number of bed bug cases was on the rise for the last two years according to a report from ketv.com. In response to this, My Cleaning Products advised the residents to prepare the pesticide-exempt spray for bed bugs called Bed Bug Bully.

Based on the report, the rise in the number of the bed bugs in Nebraska was particularly evident in Omaha. The said long-term increase was already confirmed by the Douglas County Extension Office. Nonetheless, it added among other places, the pests were a much bigger problem in low-income housing.

Omaha Housing Authority's Pine Tower Apartments is one of the housings specifically mentioned in the report. One resident of it named Shavette Giddens shared that she threw almost all her furniture after being bitten and seeing the pests herself coming through the walls, vents and under the door of her apartment. She added that some of her neighbors also complained about bed bugs.

Here's a part of the post Bed Bugs Are On The Rise in Omaha by My Cleaning Products.

“So many news had it that bed bugs are becoming more prevalent across the United States and even the world. And indeed, they are now more widespread. Nebraska is one of the states that could prove that assessment correct.

As reported by ketv.com, in the last two years, the number of the said crawlies was on the rise particularly in Omaha in Nebraska. And that increase was confirmed by the Douglas County Extension Office, it added.”

My Cleaning Products agreed with Kathleen Cue of the Douglas County Extension Office that the problem about bed bugs “cuts across all economic levels.” However, it also said that the pests could actually infest any place. And if in case they started an infestation before it is noticed, it advised the resident to treat it early on.

To do that, MCP said the victim must see pictures of bed bugs and their eggs and nymphs to identify them right. Then, a bed bug check and bed bug elimination must follow it up.

Nonetheless, of the bed bug treatment methods, My Cleaning Products said that the use of spray for bed bugs is the best one could implement. It reasoned that it offers an easy way to kill the pest without compromising effectiveness. However, the spray for bed bugs that it only recommended was Bed Bug Bully, a pesticide-exempt solution approved by FIFRA 25(b).

You can grab a free sample of Bed Bug Bully at MyCleaningProducts.com this week only, stated the website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebspray-for-bed-bugs/bed-bugs-rise-in-omaha/prweb10364399.htm