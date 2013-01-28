Vocus Announces 2013 Conference and Keynote Arianna Huffington

Facebook fans can win an all expenses paid trip to the conference

Vocus VOCS, a leading provider of cloud marketing software, opened Demand Success, Vocus 2013, for public registration.

Arianna Huffington, entrepreneur, publisher and marketer behind one of the Internet Age's most spectacular business stories: The Huffington Post, will keynote the conference.

The annual event has been expanded to anyone in business seeking actionable and inspirational information on integrated strategies to attract, engage, and retain customers. To celebrate, Vocus is hosting a contest on its Facebook page through the end of January to give away an all expenses paid trip to the event.

“Vocus 2013 has a straightforward mission: Provide the best information and insights so attendees can integrate publicity, search, social and email campaigns for maximum demand generation and business success,” says Vocus CMO Jason Jue. “This innovative integration of marketing tools gave us the perfect reason to ask Arianna Huffington to keynote our conference. Next month, we'll reveal our full program and more speakers, so stay tuned.”

Vocus 2013 is a two-day event, being held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD on June 20-21, 2013. This year's conference is themed “Demand Success” with an emphasis on getting results from new skills, tools and strategy and training from marketing and PR experts.

For complete conference information on speakers, panels, training sessions and registration information, visit the conference website at http://www.vocus.com/conference.

About Vocus

