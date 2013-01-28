Singlewire InformaCast Is Now Bundled with Cisco Unified Communications Manager and Cisco Business Edition 6000 to Provide Basic Paging and Emergency Notification

InformaCast Provides IP Paging and Emergency Notification

Singlewire Software, a developer of network-centric notification software for emergency communication and IP paging, today announced the release of InformaCast Basic Paging with Cisco. InformaCast Basic Paging will initially be bundled and shipped with the latest release of Cisco Unified Communication Manager (CUCM) 9.1 and Cisco Business Edition 6000, followed shortly thereafter with availability for all Cisco CUCM customers running version 8.5 or greater. As a Preferred Solution Developer in the Unified Communications category of the Cisco Developer Network, Singlewire has completed interoperability verification testing required by Cisco.

As part of this offering, InformaCast will now operate in two modes: Basic or Advanced. InformaCast Basic Paging provides phone-to-phone live audio paging for all CUCM users to a maximum single group size of 50 Cisco IP phones simultaneously. Unlimited paging groups can be configured with 50 users per group. The solution can be configured and used for sending an audio announcement to a single phone or groups of phones within an organization, and is available free of charge.

For those customers requiring additional functionality, InformaCast Advanced Notification is a full-featured emergency notification solution that enables organizations to reach an unlimited number of phones with text, and live or pre-recorded audio messages. Notification can also be sent to IP speakers, existing analog overhead paging systems, computer desktops via a pop-up client or Cisco Jabber IM, IP-based digital signage, email, and social media sites including Facebook and Twitter. In addition, InformaCast Advanced Notification can also be used for automatically sending weather alerts, monitoring for 911/emergency numbers dialed within an organization, initiating an emergency conference call session with managers, and triggering notification to and from other networked systems.

The bundling of InformaCast Advanced Notification with Cisco CUCM means that all Cisco CUCM customers operating version 8.5 and greater will have a powerful emergency notification platform built into their environment and can easily unlock these advanced features with the purchase of a subscription license from Singlewire.

The Cisco Developer Network unites Cisco with third-party developers of hardware and software to deliver tested interoperable solutions to joint customers, harnessing the power and intelligence of the network. As a Preferred Solution Developer, Singlewire has worked closely with Cisco to deliver enhanced solutions that deliver greater interoperability with Cisco networking solutions. Singlewire also shares Cisco's strong commitment to customer service and satisfaction, has completed interoperability verification testing based on criteria set forth by Cisco, and can provide their customers 24 hour, 7 days a week customer support. With offerings such as Informacast, customers can more quickly deploy a broad range of Cisco Compatible business applications, devices, or services that can enhance the capabilities, performance, and management of the Cisco network. For more information on Informacast's interoperability with Cisco Unified Communications Manager and Cisco Business Edition 6000, go to: https://marketplace.cisco.com/catalog/products/1689

“InformaCast is a proven solution for delivering paging and emergency notification to organizations of any size,” states Mike Sanders, general manager at Netech Corporation. “This agreement is a big win for any organization that currently has Cisco CUCM installed as their phone system and wants to implement or improve their paging and emergency notification capabilities.”

“Cisco CUCM users will immediately realize the benefit of a basic paging solution now included with their Cisco IP phone system,” states Ken Bywaters, executive vice president for product development at Singlewire Software. “When emergency notification is needed, the advanced features of InformaCast can be unlocked and implemented in a matter of minutes.”

Cisco Unified Communications Manager is an enterprise-class IP telephony call-processing system that provides traditional telephony features as well as mobility, presence, preference, and conferencing services. Cisco Business Edition 6000 offers premium voice, video, mobility, messaging, conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and contact center features on a single, integrated platform. The Cisco Developer Network unites Cisco with third-party developers of hardware and software to deliver tested solutions to joint customers. Singlewire is a Preferred Solution Developer within the Cisco Developer Network.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., develops and supports innovative software centered around secure, fast, and reliable emergency notification capabilities. Our main offerings include: InformaCast, PushToTalk, and RemotePhoneControl. Over 4,000 organizations in 50 countries have implemented InformaCast as their emergency notification and IP phone paging system. It is deployed as a virtual appliance and can be purchased as either a perpetual or a subscription-based license from any registered Singlewire partner, through Cisco's Solutions Plus program, or directly from Singlewire. To learn more, please visit http://www.singlewire.com/go-informacast.



Interoperability testing is designed to simulate typical customer configurations, and does not replace the need for on-site testing in conjunction with actual implementation.

