Nationwide Vehicle Wraps Manufacturer, JMR Graphics, Reveals Completed Earth Wise Car Wrap

JMR Graphics, Nationwide Vehicle Wraps Manufacturer, shows off its completed car wrap for Earth Wise and discusses the use of custom vinyl graphics to advertise your business.

On January 28 2012, Nationwide Vehicle Wraps Manufacturer, JMR Graphics, shares a brand new post on All Wrapped Up that features a bright and inviting car wrap for the manufacturer's client Earth Wise. The post also discusses how JMR Graphics can create various custom vinyl graphics for any business or event, and states that brands should think about implementing vinyl graphic advertisements as part of their marketing strategies.

According to the post, Earth Wise wanted vehicle wraps that “burst with color and creativity just like their products.” JMR Graphics delivered exactly what Earth Wise wanted. The post also mentions that when a company decides to do business with JMR Graphics they aren't considered a client; they are considered “part of the family.”

JMR Graphics works closely with each client that it undertakes to guarantee satisfaction. Because vinyl graphics aren't restricted like other forms of media, your brand can be as creative as you desire, and JMR can create graphics for any event or surface to help build brand awareness with various demographics in a cost-effective way.

“The Earth Wise car wraps are really hard to ignore,” says David Hartman, a JMR Graphics representative. “They are full of bright colors and enticing images of fresh fruit that make you kind of want to just pop into a convenience store and buy some fruit juice.”

“This is the kind of alluring vinyl advertising graphic that we can create for your brand.” Hartman continues. “JMR Graphics does more than just vehicle wraps. We can design and install wall graphics, floor graphics, and window graphics. Basically, any type of vinyl graphic you need, we can do. All you have to do is give us a call, and we'll provide you with high quality advertising graphics.”

JMR Graphics is an award winning Nationwide 3M Certified Manufacturer of Graphics for over a quarter of a century. We specialize in branding companies through Fleet Graphics, Vehicle Wraps, Architectural Wall Graphics, Promotional Window Clings, Floor Graphics, Event Signage and much more. We offer a variety of 3M Graphics Films, which are specially designed for most surfaces that require a changeable, short and long-term application. Our exceptional “Turn Key Service” is backed with a 3M MCS Warranty to give you peace of mind, when you need optimum performance for the intended life of your graphics. With our state of the art, cutting edge facility we inspire our clients by providing creative design, custom printed graphics and handle a network of nationwide installers. JMR Graphics provides expert capabilities and capacities needed to meet any graphic challenge.

