PRO Compression, Producer of Compression Socks for Runners, Releases a Statement on How to Increase Your Running Stamina

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:03 AM | 2 min read

Following an article about how you can increase your stamina when running, PRO Compression releases a statement.

Bohemia, NY (PRWEB) January 28, 2013

On January 28, 2013, PRO Compression releases a statement following a Boston.com article by Ryan Healy regarding tips on how to increase your stamina when running.

According to the Boston.com article, personal trainer Ryan Healy discusses how to increase stamina while running. The article states that this stamina takes time to build up, and a lack of stamina is common for beginner runners.

Healy responds to the question, “How best does a beginner gain more stamina?” in the article by saying, “My first tip would be to slow down your running pace. Focus on breathing steadily and find a more sustainable speed.” The article mentions that one should not worry about the speed they'd like to be running, or how fast others around them are going. Everyone has their own speed and needs to start on a level they can properly handle.

The article also mentions a mobile app for beginner runners called the Couch-to-5k Running Plan. According to the article, “The program is designed just for beginners. It alternates between running and walking intervals, and includes a manageable 3 days of training each week.”

PRO Compression responds to the article with their thoughts and tips of their own on increasing stamina. “This article provides great tips on how a beginner runner can build up their stamina,” says PRO Compression representative Eric Smith. “Another way to increase your running stamina is by using PRO Compression graduated compression socks for runners. Our graduated compression socks will help you run more efficiently, with greater comfort, and will also help speed up recovery time.”

At PRO Compression we've created high-quality, graduated compressions socks tailor-made for the weekend runner and elite athlete. Unlike countless gimmicks that claim to improve your performance, with PRO Compression socks, the instant, positive improvement isn't an empty promise – it's purely scientific.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361870.htm

