Dominion Enterprises Chooses Contact At Once! Chat

Dominion Enterprises will offer live chat to construction, agricultural equipment and commercial truck dealers

Commercial Web Services (CWS), Equipment Trader Online and Commercial Truck Trader, all part of Dominion Enterprises, will now offer Contact At Once! website chat.

CWS is the leading provider of website design, online marketing services and tools for construction, agricultural equipment and commercial trucking dealers. By partnering with Contact at Once!, CWS can embed the chat feature in a participating dealer's CWS website.

Equipment Trader Online and Commercial Truck Trader, the leading online marketplaces for sellers of construction and agricultural equipment and commercial trucks, will bundle Contact At Once! chat in advertising packages for its sellers. Contact At Once! is the software company that pioneered the use of live chat in online advertising.

“We continually look for ways to help our customers establish a competitive advantage with their online dealerships. We are especially excited to offer another tool for dealers to not only generate more leads, but enhance the end users' experience,” said Lance Tebay, vice president of Dominion Web Solutions, Commercial Division. “Contact At Once! leads the market of dealer chat providers, and we believe their product can give our customers a marketing edge.”

Dealerships that use Contact At Once! typically experience a 25% increase in the number of shoppers who make contact. Contact At Once! will manage millions of chats between consumers and businesses this year alone, as the use of chat, instant messaging and mobile messaging continues to grow.

“Dominion Web Solutions is leading the way in utilizing live chat to help construction, agricultural equipment and commercial trucking dealers instantly connect with online shoppers,” said Skip Dowd, Contact At Once! senior vice president of sales. “Chat helps make online and mobile marketing more effective, extends brands, and helps more shoppers build rapport with dealers.”

ABOUT CONTACT AT ONCE!

Contact At Once! pioneered the use of live chat in advertising, enabling more connections between online shoppers and businesses. More than 10,000 users of automotive chat, apartment chat and real estate chat rely on Contact At Once! to drive incremental sales opportunities from their websites and increase the return on advertising investments. For more information, visit http://www.contactatonce.com.

ABOUT DOMINION ENTERPRISES

Dominion Enterprises is a leading marketing services and publishing company serving the automotive, recreational and commercial vehicle, real estate, apartment rental, employment, parenting, and travel industries. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, with 3,300 employees in the United States, Canada, England, Sweden and Italy, the company provides a comprehensive suite of technology-based marketing solutions, and more than 45 market leading websites. Millions of For Rent®, Employment Guide® and HotelCoupons.com® publications are distributed across the U.S. each year. For more information, visit DominionEnterprises.com.

ABOUT COMMERCIAL WEB SERVICES

Commercial Web Services, a Dominion Enterprises Company, is a leading Internet solutions provider serving the equipment, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries. Headquartered in Norfolk, Va., Commercial Web Services consists of three brands: Equipment Web Services, Agricultural Web Services and Truck Web Services. For more information about Commercial Web Services, call toll-free 1-866-529-6008 or visit http://www.CommercialWebServices.com.

ABOUT EQUIPMENT TRADER ONLINE AND COMMERCIAL TRUCK TRADER

Equipment Trader Online and Commercial Truck Trader, Dominion Enterprises companies, are the leading Internet portals in equipment and truck advertising (visit: http://www.equipmenttraderonline.com and http://www.commercialtrucktrader.com). Advertising trucks for sale to over 2 million visitors per month across the USA, dealers and private sellers list over 200,000 pieces of equipment for sale every month. For more information, please contact Charles Bowles at 757-351-8702.

