On January 28th, 2013, following a report from Investis which concluded that more companies are using social media, Internet marketing firm fishbat wants to push companies who aren't using social media over towards the industry to eliminate the minority of companies without a social media presence.

A Business and Leadership article states that according to Investis, a specialist in digital corporate communications for public domains, “The ranking of corporate websites in the fourth quarter of 2012 shows that the number of companies using social media has reached the tipping point.”

Investis reported that “a total of 40pc of FTSE250 companies have a corporate social media presence, up from just 14pc of companies a year ago.”

Accounts used specifically for corporate communications and linked to from the corporate website, determined Investis' accurate measure of corporate uptake and engagement, reports Business and Leadership. The article reports that companies who continue avoiding social media will soon be in the minority.

“We've seen the use of social media for corporate communications increase enormously over the past 18 months,” said Investis' head of social media Marcus Fergusson. “We are now approaching a stage where talking about social media as an optional add-on is no longer relevant; it is rapidly becoming a day-to-day part of how communities communicate and as much a part of corporate communications as a press release or an RNS feed.”

Internet marketing firm fishbat offers an extensive list of services within the social media industry. “Social media has become the norm for marketing,” says CEO and founder Clay Darrohn. “Companies not utilizing social media will fall behind their competitors easily. We want to bring social media to all companies that are unaware of the possibilities of such marketing strategies. We want to push these companies over that social media edge.”

