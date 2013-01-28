Linus Bike Reacts to Article on the Impact of Providing Safe Parking for City Bikes

Bike manufacturer Linus Bike responds to an article on how providing safe parking for city bikes impacts local businesses in Alexandria, VA.

According to the article published by the Alexandria Times, the local cyclist maintains that King and Union streets in Alexandria, VA is an ideal location for cyclists. “It's at a major bike intersection in Alexandria; there's coffee and ice cream (the twin vices of cyclists); plus a place to grab a good and fastish meal and some water if you make it mid-point of your ride.” If there's limited bike parking in the area, cyclists are willing to go elsewhere.

Local cyclist Daniel Mehaffey explains that cyclists are assets to local businesses and many of them could miss out on potential business from cyclists if there's no bike parking. In the Alexandria Times, he says, “They might not know that cyclists get up at the crack of dawn to ride the Mount Vernon Trail, and they usually want a cup of coffee first thing, when the streets are quiet and there are few customers.” He adds, “Then, on returning, nothing hits the spot more than ice cream.”

“Cyclists have a positive impact on the community and local businesses,” Linus Bike representative China Reevers says. “Parking accommodations are essential to ensuring that their bikes are secure,” Reevers adds. Linus Bike applauds Mehaffey and his encouraging efforts to promote cycling infrastructure.

