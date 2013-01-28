Quorn Foods Responds to an Article Regarding Ten Vegetarian Places to Eat For the Food Lovers Diet

Following an article about ten places to have a delicious vegetarian meal, Quorn Foods Inc. responds with their comments.

On January 28, 2013, Quorn Foods Inc. responds to a USA Today article regarding the ten best vegetarian places to eat for the food lovers diet without sacrificing good taste.

According to the USA Today article, “Resolving to eat healthy doesn't mean having to give up on taste.” The article states that the following restaurants all offer healthy vegetarian recipes without sacrificing taste.

The restaurants listed in the article are Seattle's Thrive, Christopher's Kitchen in Florida, Candle Café in New York, Catch a Healthy Habit in Connecticut, Crudessence in Montreal, Millennium Restaurant in San Francisco, Fresh Restaurant in Toronto, Karyn's Fresh Corner in Chicago, Vegeria in San Antonio and Cafe Gratitude in California. The article mentions that some of the restaurants, like Candle Café, prepare traditional dishes without the unhealthy ingredients.

According to the article, Thrive's menu, “includes warm grain bowls, smoothies and even shots of frozen blue-green algae, said to increase focus and reduce stress.” The article notes that these restaurants all provide the best tasty vegetarian dishes around, and have become popular for combing healthy with delicious.

Quorn Foods Inc. applauds these restaurants for their famous vegetarian recipes that cater to the food lovers diet. “These restaurants all serve healthy vegetarian dishes without sacrificing taste in order to do so,” says Quorn representative David Wilson. “For delicious vegetarian meals at home, try Quorn meat alternatives that replicate the taste and texture of real meat incredibly well.”

Quorn Foods launched nationally in the US in 2002. Unlike other vegetarian food companies, Quorn foods use mycoprotein: a naturally occurring, healthy form of protein that replicates the taste and texture of meat while being significantly lower in saturated fats and calories. Quorn Foods offer a wide range of products including ready to serve meals, food for your barbecue, breaded meat substitutes, snacks and components to make your own meals from scratch. The wonderful taste of Quorn meatless meals provides the taste of the foods you love without sacrificing nutrition.

