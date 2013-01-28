Colle Farmers Market Applauds Organic Valley on their 25th Anniversary

According to a recent article published by the San Francisco Chronicle, the largest farming co-op in the U.S. turns 25 in March. Colle Farmers Market, an online farmers market community, applauds their success.

On January 28, Colle Farmers Market responds to Organic Valley's 25th anniversary, applauding the co-op's efforts toward supporting agriculture over the past quarter of a century.

Organic Valley was established in Wisconsin in 1988 as a way for farmers to help each other as well as the rural communities that depend on their produce, according to an article from the San Francisco Chronicle. Today, Organic Valley is the leading cooperative of organic farms in the U.S. as well as one of the leading brands of organic food.

Organic Valley was created to help a group of family farmers that were on the brink of becoming extinct. “The farmers decided that following a cooperative model—where each farmer was an owner of the organization—would best ensure each had a voice in how their products were produced, marketed and sold,” states the article.

According to the article, more than 1,800 farmer-owners are part of Organic Valley today, representing about nine percent of the overall organic farming population in America. Farmers that are part of Organic Valley are spread out across 35 states and three Canadian provinces, reports the article.

Colle Farmers Market issues a statement congratulating Organic Valley as well as all of the farmers that are part of the co-op. For 25 years, organic farms in the U.S. have been able to depend on Organic Valley for support. The Organic Valley brand has also become synonymous with healthy organic eating.

The company adds that the cooperative structure that Organic Valley uses is a great way for small organic farms to take advantage of the same benefits that large, plantation-size farms receive, while still remaining small enough to be maintained by families.

