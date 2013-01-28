Luxury Push Present Brand Juno Lucina Announces Launch of Retail Locations

High-end Line Juno lucina's New Initiative Allows Retail Jewelry Locations to Enter the Push Present Market

Juno Lucina, a premiere designer of push presents in the United States announced Monday they will launch the luxury jewelry line in select authorized retail locations in 2013. Due to a sharp increase in sales and public demand, the brand, previously available only at JLucina.com, strives to increase their reach to consumers seeking high-quality, luxury push presents in the New Year.

Juno Lucina was established in 2011 when founder Erik Kaplan was looking for a special push present for his expectant wife. Push presents, or push gifts, are traditionally given to new moms by a loved one around their due date. However, the pickings were slim for Kaplan, who was faced with a selection of cheap baubles and kitschy disposables which lacked the symbolism of the deep reverence Kaplan felt towards the experience that his partner in life was undergoing. In an adventurous move, Kaplan decided to design his own push present. Styled in the shape of Juno Lucina, the Roman goddess who protected women in childbirth, Kaplan chose precious diamonds and gold to model his wife's gift, and the Juno Lucina brand was born. With price points ranging from $399 for the best-selling Signature Pendant to upwards of $30,000 for a custom couture piece, the line is accessible to all consumers seeking an heirloom-quality gift that uniquely symbolizes the journey of pregnancy.

While many consumers are tossed up about the term “push present,” due to the luxurious and timeless design of the signature piece, in the last year, the company has experienced a 300 percent increase in sales. But what Kaplan never expected was that the concept of push presents would so quickly become such a phenomenon. Just as diamond solitaires became the norm for engagement rings, and flowers and chocolates became emblematic gifts for Valentine's Day, the quality and design of a Juno Lucina is projected to become the ultimate symbol of admiration for the journey to motherhood. Celebrities from Kate Middleton to Tori Spelling are famously receiving push presents at a remarkable rate.

“We feel honored to be a part of a new American tradition,” said Juno Lucina founder Erik Kaplan. “First and foremost, I wanted to create a piece that truly symbolizes the marvel of childbirth, and the sacrifices a mother goes through during her pregnancy. It's an event that may only happen once in a woman's life and deserves to be commemorated the best way a loved one can. With Juno Lucina, I wanted to share that feeling with the world in a luxurious way, and with one true symbol that a woman can wear proudly.”

ABOUT JUNO LUCINA: Juno Lucina is the leading brand of luxury push present jewelry in the United States. The brand was founded in 2011 in Hollywood, Fla. by Erik Kaplan. The Web site at http://www.Jlucina.com is quickly becoming a go-to resource for information on push presents worldwide.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebPushPresent/JunoLucina/prweb10345947.htm