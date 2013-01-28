HotelKhoj.Com Gets a New Design and Announces Partnership with Touristlink

Hotelkhoj.com announces a new distribution partnership with Touristlink. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new design which focuses on making searching for hotels easier and gives users new options for social sharing.

HotelKhoj.com an established booking engine offering customers instant access to over 1000 hotels across India announces a new distribution partnership with Touristlink.com that will bring the Hotelkhoj inventory to one of the most popular social travel networks in India. At the same time the new design focuses on increased search functionality, mapping of hotels, and hotel photos.

Hotelkhoj will start marketing vacation packages in India as part of the distribution agreement with Touristlink.com. Touristlink offers over 30 low cost vacation packages across India. A founding team member mentioned that “Vacation packages are a rapidly growing market segment in India and Hotelkhoj looks to position itself to capture part of this market by partnering with Touristlink.”

The redesign brings entirely new functionality to Hotelkhoj.com so that visitors can access a variety of tools to find the perfect hotel for any holiday or business trip. Each hotel in the database from one star to five stars features a complete description, pictures and reviews and comments from other travelers. Site founder, David Urmann, notes “Hotel pictures are a key part of this redesign… we have actually gone through every hotel in the database and made sure we have high resolution quality photos so that our users can get a real sense of the property.” To make finding hotels easier HotelKhoj features an updated relational database so that hotels can be viewed not only by city but also in relationship to common destinations and landmarks such as railroad stations, shopping centers and other tourist destinations.

GoTrip India Private Limited was established in 2009 and is backed by its parent company Visit USA LLC which has been a leader in the online travel industry since 1998. Visit USA facilitates the provisional reservation of hotel rooms via a database of more than 80,000 individual hotels and 250 hotel chains around the world and offers services via its website TravelAffiliatePro.

