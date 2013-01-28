Suze Orman, the World's Leading Personal Finance Expert, to Headline Olivia Travel's South American Luxury Cruise in January 2014

Olivia Travel's 2014 seven-night Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro luxury trip aboard Silversea's upscale Silver Cloud ship will feature personal financial advice for passengers from best-selling media personality Suze Orman

As many women add “make smart financial decisions” to their list of new year's resolutions, Olivia Travel will offer the professional advice to help them succeed: Suze Orman, the world's leading personal finance expert, will join guests on Olivia's new Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro cruise, January 21-28, 2014. This is the first time Olivia, the world's premier provider of lesbian cruise, resort and adventure vacations, has sailed to these spectacular South America ports of call, and it all takes place aboard Silversea Cruises' luxurious, 296-passenger Silver Cloud ship. With Orman as a special celebrity guest, the all-inclusive trip promises to be one of the most exciting, entertaining and educational in the company's 23-year history of lesbian travel.

Orman is a New York Times bestselling author, columnist and two-time Emmy Award-winning television host who is the country's most recognized personal finance professional. Her popular Suze Orman Show, now in its 12th season, airs each Saturday on CNBC. She is a contributing editor to O, The Oprah Magazine, and USA Today has called Orman “a force in the world of personal finance” and a “one-woman financial advice powerhouse.” While cruising with Olivia, Orman will present a one-hour talk on managing one's personal finances. She will also address queries during an exclusive one-hour question-and-answer session.

“I'm excited to join Olivia Travel on this South American cruise and I look forward to teaching the women onboard how to keep their money afloat," says Suze Orman.

Cruise guests can look forward to eight sun-kissed days and seven action-packed nights, including stops at some of the world's most beautiful beaches and beguiling cities. The journey begins in Buenos Aires, with culturally rich neighborhoods perfect for exploring, before making back-to-back stops in Montevideo and Punta del Este, Uruguay. The former boasts big-city charm, and the latter is dubbed “the St. Tropez of Uruguay” for its upscale restaurants, outdoor activities and golden sands. After a day at sea, guests can explore beachfront gardens and the famous marine museum in Santos, Brazil, before disembarking the following day in Parati, Brazil. The UNESCO World Heritage site offers historic treasures and abundant nature excursions. Then, two days in Rio de Janeiro will end the trip on a high note. One of the world's most gay-friendly destinations, this vibrant city welcomes guests with an unparalleled selection of gorgeous beaches, daytime tours, evening shows and more.

The cruise takes place aboard Silversea Cruises' Silver Cloud, a luxurious ship that features spacious ocean-view suites accommodating 296 guests. Nearly all rooms have private verandahs, along with plush robes, fine linens, cut flowers, butler service and stocked in-room refrigerators. In addition to a spa, fitness center, pool and library, the ship offers shopping, a cognac bar, a dance club and several other lounges and restaurants. In signature Olivia style, a full schedule of mixers and entertainment rounds out the onboard experience.

Olivia's cruise with Suze Orman kicks off an exciting year of vacations with Olivia Travel. Among the 23 Olivia trips for 2013-2014 are a Montreal to Boston cruise, an Eastern Caribbean cruise and a Sea of Cortez whale-watching cruise. To make a reservation for Olivia's Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro cruise or other upcoming trips, call 800-631-6277 or 415-962-5700, option 1.

Convenient payment plans are available and standard travel agent commissions apply. For more information about Olivia vacations, please visit http://www.olivia.com.

# # #

About Olivia

San Francisco-based Olivia Travel is the world's premier provider of lesbian cruise, resort and adventure vacations. Under the direction of Founder and President Judy Dlugacz, the company launched as a women's record label in 1973 and expanded into travel in 1990. Since then, Olivia has taken nearly 200,000 women on vacation and the company has more than 175 cruise, resort and adventure trips in its portfolio. In addition, Olivia contributes millions of dollars to LGBT organizations, including the National Center for Lesbian Rights, Human Rights Campaign, The National Gay & Lesbian Task Force, The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, Victory Fund, Mautner Project and scores of other community and advocacy organizations worldwide. For more information about Olivia Travel, visit http://www.olivia.com or call 800-631-6277.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366520.htm