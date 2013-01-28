Hydrabarrier Sandbag Alternative 10% Off at DisasterReliefSupply.com

Disaster Relief Supply is encouraging customers to prepare for seasonal flooding by offering a 10% discount on the Hydrabarrier Sandbag Alternative.

Spring and summer bring sunshine, barbeques, and days at the beach. But what many homeowners forget is that spring and summer also bring severe storms and hurricanes. It is the policy of most Americans to wait until the last minute, but Disaster Relief Supply is offering an easy buying incentive on flooding prevention products by offering 10% off all models of the Hydrabarrier Sandbag Alternative.

The Hydrabarrier is known as a “Sandbag Alternative” because it is does not use sand to block water like traditional sandbags. “The Hydrabarrier is a water filled container that creates a dam between two points,” says Mike Fisher, marketing manager for DisasterReliefSupply.com, “people like using Hydrabarriers because they offer a simple, no hassle, and reusable solution to burlap or polypropylene sandbags”.

The 10% off will be activated by the promotional code “hydra” being applied to the shopping cart at disasterreliefsupply.com. The sale will run throughout the month of February, ending on March 1st.

