Non Invasive Face Lift Procedure New to the Wilmington Area

Atlantic Dermatology is introducing a brand new cutting edge procedure called Smartskin Co2 Laser, a non invasive facelift with minimal recovery time.

Dr. Crane is proud to introduce the Smartskin Co2 Laser, Non Invasive Facelift. Atlantic Dermatology is the first in the area to provide this. “We are proud to be able to offer our patients this cutting edge technology here in Wilmington, NC,” said Dr. Crane.

This treatment is being considered the breakthrough of the decade, according to many doctors. Combining the effectiveness of traditional carbon dioxide lasers – long thought to be the gold standard in wrinkle removal – with a new application technique, it delivers powerful results without the traditionally harsh side effects.

The natural aging process, combined with exposure to sun and pollution, destroys collagen – the main protein of connective tissue that keeps skin plump and line-free. Dr. Crane will use the SmartSkin laser to apply a series of tiny pulses of laser energy to your skin, which works to put the body's natural collagen production on fast-forward. As these microscopic holes heal, new younger looking skin is revealed and collagen is stimulated deep within your skin. The Fractional CO2 laser resurfacing does this in a way that prevents significant damage to the top layer of skin, offering maximum results with minimal recovery time.

The entire face can be treated in as little as 15 minutes, with results lasting years.You get all the benefits of laser resurfacing, without the downtime and complication rate.

About the company:

Atlantic Dermatology Associates, P.A. prides itself on being one of the most advanced Dermatology offices in the nation. We specialize in Cosmetic, Laser, Medical, and Surgical Dermatology. Since our establishment in 1994, our goal has been to provide top quality skin health care and to be the gold standard for Eastern North Carolina. Our patient satisfaction surveys speak for themselves with 98% of patients willing to recommend our practice to a friend. For more information, please visit http://www.atlanticdermatology.com.

